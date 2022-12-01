Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:26 2022-12-01 am EST
7.635 USD   -2.49%
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead FIGS, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

12/01/2022 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: FIGS).

Class Period: May 27, 2021May 12, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the FIGS lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/figs-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (2) failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (3) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figs-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-figs-inc-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301691086.html

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $6 From $9, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $7 From $10, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
11/11Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/11Raymond James Downgrades FIGS to Outperform From Strong Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8..
MT
11/10FIGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
11/10FIGS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations