Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
7.830 USD   +10.91%
05:46aFigs Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies FIGS, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline
PR
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies FIGS, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

12/01/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: FIGS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of FIGS investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/figs-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=34158&wire=4

FIGS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in FIGS during the relevant time frame, you have until January 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figs-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-figs-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301690978.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
05:46aFigs Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies FIGS, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Laws..
PR
11/29Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $6 From $9, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $7 From $10, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
11/11Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/11Raymond James Downgrades FIGS to Outperform From Strong Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8..
MT
11/10FIGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations