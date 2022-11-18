Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
6.170 USD   +1.31%
05:46aFigs Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds FIGS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023
PR
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds FIGS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 3, 2023

11/18/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/figs-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=33824&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (i) FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive; and/or (ii) FIGS stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with FIGS' initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 3, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, FIGS, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (ii) defendants had failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (iii) defendants had inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/figs-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-figs-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-3-2023-301682338.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
05:46aFigs Shareholder Alert : Jakubowitz Law Reminds FIGS Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Dead..
PR
11/17Oppenheimer Adjusts FIGS Price Target to $12 From $22, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/14Barclays Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $6 From $9, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
11/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $7 From $10, Maintains Equalweight Ratin..
MT
11/11Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $9 From $10, Maintains Outperform..
MT
11/11Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $5.50 From $7.50, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
11/11Raymond James Downgrades FIGS to Outperform From Strong Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8..
MT
11/10FIGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
11/10FIGS, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations