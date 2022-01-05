Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FIGS to Donate 10,000 Oximeters to Spread Awareness About the Importance of Regularly Monitoring Oxygen Levels, Particularly During the Ongoing Surge of COVID-19

01/05/2022
FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, is including a free fingertip pulse oximeter in the first 10,000 orders of its products through its website (http://www.wearfigs.com) and its mobile app, starting today, January 5, 2022. Healthcare professionals routinely use pulse oximeters to help detect whether their patients have reduced respiratory function, including from COVID-19, before other symptoms present themselves. Individuals should keep an oximeter with them at all times so they can regularly check oxygen levels and use that information as a tool to help advocate for their health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005417/en/

FIGS Pulse Oximeter 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we find ourselves in the middle of another surge of COVID-19, it is critical that everyone have access to all available tools to assist in protecting their health,” said Heather Hasson, FIGS’ co-CEO and co-founder. “Regularly using a pulse oximeter is an easy way to help monitor your health and support the healthcare system.”

“An oximeter can be an early detection tool for respiratory problems, including from COVID-19,” said Dr. Cassie Majestic, Emergency Medicine Physician. “For purposes of COVID-19, you should seek medical care if your oximeter reading is consistently below 90-92%.”

The FIGS oximeter easily fits inside a bag or pocket so you can check your blood oxygen level and pulse regularly without the need for any large or heavy equipment.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 412 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 142 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -263x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 291 M 4 291 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,54x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Heather Hasson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catherine Spear Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
J. Martin Willhite Director
Chris Varelas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-4.75%4 291
KERING1.78%100 603
INDITEX-0.07%100 346
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-0.72%57 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-0.98%39 983
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-0.29%32 324