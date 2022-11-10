Advanced search
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
6.635 USD   +10.95%
11:02aGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against FIGS, Inc. (FIGS)
BU
11/08Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $12 From $15, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
11/04Telsey Advisory Group Adjusts Price Target on FIGS to $10 From $17, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against FIGS, Inc. (FIGS)

11/10/2022 | 11:02am EST
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 3, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of FIGS, Inc. (“FIGS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FIGS) investors who purchased: (a) securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s May 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

If you suffered a loss on your FIGS investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/figs-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

In May 2021, FIGS completed its IPO, selling approximately 34.3 million shares of Class A common stock for $22 per share.

On May 12, 2022, FIGS announced disappointing financial results, adjusting its expected sales, gross margins, and EBITDA due to supply chain issues. The Company also admitted that it had continued to rely on air freight instead of the less expensive option of overseas shipping, despite previous claims that air freight was transitory.

On this news, FIGS’s stock fell $3.21, or 25%, to close at $9.64 per share on May 13, 2022, significantly below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully secure repeat customers; (2) failed to disclose the Company's increasing dependence on air freight; (3) inflated the expected net revenues, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2022; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FIGS securities, you may move the Court no later than January 3, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 513 M - -
Net income 2022 23,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 50,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 989 M 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart FIGS, INC.
FIGS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FIGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Average target price 12,95 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Spear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
Heather L. Hasson Executive Chairman
J. Martin Willhite Independent Director
Sheila Antrum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-78.30%989
INDITEX-14.76%76 050
KERING-27.54%63 187
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.70%56 988
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.09%31 694
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.59%17 839