    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
6.600 USD   -0.30%
09:16aJury Fully Rejects SPI's Meritless Lawsuit Against FIGS
BU
10/27FIGS Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
Jury Fully Rejects SPI's Meritless Lawsuit Against FIGS

11/04/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Decision follows four years of harassment through litigation by SPI

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced a jury in the United States District Court for the Central District of California has found in favor of FIGS and rejected all of the claims made by Strategic Partners, Inc. (“SPI,” also known as Careismatic Brands).

The decision by the jury follows four years of litigation pursued by SPI, one of the largest legacy players in the medical apparel market, in an attempt to stifle FIGS’ growth.

“This verdict is a powerful win, not only for FIGS, but for fair competition,” said Todd Maron, Chief Legal Officer at FIGS. “This marks the end of a nasty, four-year campaign against FIGS, engineered by SPI’s former CEO Mike Singer and based on outright falsehoods. SPI has sued competitors at least twice before in similar situations, and we felt it was important to stand up for the truth when confronted with a baseless lawsuit. We want to thank the jury and the Hon. John W. Holcomb for their careful attention to this case, ensuring a fair outcome.”

For more information about the meritless litigation brought by SPI, visit https://www.facts-and-figs.com/.

FIGS has been and remains focused on its mission of celebrating, empowering, and serving the extraordinary community of healthcare professionals who care for patients, cure diseases and save lives.

Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, P.C. and Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP served as legal counsel to FIGS.

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We market and sell our products directly through our digital platform to provide a seamless experience for healthcare professionals.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
10/14Barclays Lowers FIGS to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $9 From $15
MT
09/08Transcript : FIGS, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailin..
CI
09/07Insider Sell: FIGS
MT
09/07FIGS Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
09/01FIGS Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conferen..
BU
08/16Insider Buy: Figs
MT
08/09Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 514 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 091 M 1 091 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 69,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,60 $
Average target price 13,86 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Spear Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniella Turenshine Chief Financial Officer
Heather L. Hasson Executive Chairman
J. Martin Willhite Independent Director
Sheila Antrum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIGS, INC.-76.05%1 091
INDITEX-20.15%69 183
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.27.01%57 161
KERING-33.49%56 330
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.23%32 034
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.78%16 199