  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:17 2022-11-02 pm EDT
6.845 USD   -4.00%
12:01pShareholder Action Notice : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in FIGS, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10/27FIGS Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in FIGS, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/02/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against FIGS, Inc. (“FIGS” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FIGS) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the “IPO”), or between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022 (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to contact the firm before January 3, 2023.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FIGS overstated its ability to secure repeat business from existing customers. The Company failed to inform investors of its growing dependence on air freight to facilitate its business. The Company inflated its expected financial performance for 2022. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about FIGS, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
