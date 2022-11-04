Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FIGS, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIGS   US30260D1037

FIGS, INC.

(FIGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
6.600 USD   -0.30%
01:11aShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FIGS, Inc. - FIGS
PR
10/27FIGS Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FIGS, Inc. - FIGS

11/04/2022 | 01:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS" or the "Company") (NYSE: FIGS).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether FIGS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 1, 2021, FIGS completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 26.4 million shares of common stock priced at $22.00 per share.  Then, on May 12, 2022, the Company announced disappointing results and slashed its expected sales, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA, citing "supply chain issues."  Despite earlier claiming that the Company's reliance on air freight was transitory, FIGS also admitted that not only had the Company continued to rely on air freight during the first quarter of 2022, but that "[f]or the rest of the year, we plan to significantly increase our use of airfreight to reduce our exposure to these unpredictable transit times."  

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.21 per share, or approximately 25%, to close at $9.64 per share on May 13, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-figs-inc---figs-301668602.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FIGS, INC.
01:11aShareholder Alert : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FIGS,..
PR
10/27FIGS Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
10/17North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/14Barclays Lowers FIGS to Equalweight From Overweight, Price Target to $9 From $15
MT
09/08Transcript : FIGS, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailin..
CI
09/07Insider Sell: FIGS
MT
09/07FIGS Announces Participation in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
09/01FIGS Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conferen..
BU
08/16Insider Buy: Figs
MT
08/09Figs : Quarterly Earnings
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIGS, INC.
More recommendations