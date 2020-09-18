FIH Mobile : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
0
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
富 智 康 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 2038)
POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 18 September 2020.
Reference is made to the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 28 August 2020 (the ''EGM Notice'') of FIH Mobile Limited (the ''Company'') and the circular of the Company dated 28 August 2020 (the ''Circular''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless stated otherwise.
The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice (the ''Resolution'') was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2020 (the ''EGM''). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.
The poll results were as follows:
Number of Shares voted
Total number
(NOTE 1)
(%) (NOTE2)
Ordinary resolution
of Shares
For
Against
voted
To approve the Product Sales Transaction
343,170,564
0
343,170,564
and the proposed revised annual caps for
(100%)
(0%)
the three years ending 31 December 2022.
Notes:
The full text of the Resolution is set out in the EGM Notice.
The percentage of voting Shares is based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by proxy.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution.
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 8,185,420,000. As Hon Hai is a party to the Framework Product Sales Agreement, Hon Hai and its associates, who in aggregate were interested in 5,081,034,525 Shares immediately prior to the EGM, were required to, and did, abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the EGM was 3,104,385,475 Shares. There were no Shares which entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM. There was no Shareholder who was entitled to attend but was required to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No persons were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against the Resolution at the EGM.
By Order of the Board
CHIH Yu Yang
Acting Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHIH Yu Yang, Mr. WANG Chien Ho and Dr. KUO Wen-Yi; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Dr. Daniel Joseph MEHAN and Mr. TAO Yun Chih.
