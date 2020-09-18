Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  FIH Mobile Limited    2038   KYG3472Y1017

FIH MOBILE LIMITED

(2038)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
1 HKD   +1.01%
04:45aFIH MOBILE : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting held on 18 september 2020
PU
09/17FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/16FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIH Mobile : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FIH MOBILE LIMITED

富 智 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2038)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 18 September 2020.

Reference is made to the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 28 August 2020 (the ''EGM Notice'') of FIH Mobile Limited (the ''Company'') and the circular of the Company dated 28 August 2020 (the ''Circular''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless stated otherwise.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice (the ''Resolution'') was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2020 (the ''EGM''). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The poll results were as follows:

Number of Shares voted

Total number

(NOTE 1)

(%) (NOTE 2)

Ordinary resolution

of Shares

For

Against

voted

To approve the Product Sales Transaction

343,170,564

0

343,170,564

and the proposed revised annual caps for

(100%)

(0%)

the three years ending 31 December 2022.

Notes:

  1. The full text of the Resolution is set out in the EGM Notice.
  2. The percentage of voting Shares is based on the total number of Shares held by the Independent Shareholders who voted at the EGM in person or by proxy.

- 1 -

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution at the EGM, the Resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of Shares in issue was 8,185,420,000. As Hon Hai is a party to the Framework Product Sales Agreement, Hon Hai and its associates, who in aggregate were interested in 5,081,034,525 Shares immediately prior to the EGM, were required to, and did, abstain from voting on the Resolution at the EGM. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolution at the EGM was 3,104,385,475 Shares. There were no Shares which entitled the Shareholders to attend and vote only against the Resolution at the EGM. There was no Shareholder who was entitled to attend but was required to abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No persons were indicated in the Circular that they intended to vote against the Resolution at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

CHIH Yu Yang

Acting Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. CHIH Yu Yang, Mr. WANG Chien Ho and Dr. KUO Wen-Yi; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. LAU Siu Ki, Dr. Daniel Joseph MEHAN and Mr. TAO Yun Chih.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FIH Mobile Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIH MOBILE LIMITED
04:45aFIH MOBILE : Poll results of extraordinary general meeting held on 18 september ..
PU
09/17FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/16FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/15FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/14FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/10FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
09/09FIH MOBILE : Change of company name of principal share registrar and transfer ag..
PU
09/09FIH MOBILE : Next day disclosure return
PU
08/27FIH MOBILE : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
08/27FIH MOBILE : Continuing connected transaction - revision of annual caps and noti..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 700 M - -
Net income 2020 -56,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 792 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 054 M 1 054 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 71 654
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart FIH MOBILE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FIH Mobile Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIH MOBILE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,12 $
Last Close Price 0,13 $
Spread / Highest target -4,68%
Spread / Average Target -4,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yu Yang Chih Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kam Wah Tam Chief Financial Officer
Siu Ki Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Joseph Mehan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chien Ho Wang Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-33.77%1 054
APPLE INC.50.30%1 917 707
XIAOMI CORPORATION97.59%70 765
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.82%22 469
MEITU, INC.-4.88%863
DIGIA OYJ45.86%184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group