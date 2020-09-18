FIH Mobile : POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FIH MOBILE LIMITED

富 智 康 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2038)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 18 September 2020.

Reference is made to the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 28 August 2020 (the ''EGM Notice'') of FIH Mobile Limited (the ''Company'') and the circular of the Company dated 28 August 2020 (the ''Circular''). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular unless stated otherwise.

The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution set out in the EGM Notice (the ''Resolution'') was duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2020 (the ''EGM''). Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM.

The poll results were as follows:

Number of Shares voted Total number (NOTE 1) (%) (NOTE 2) Ordinary resolution of Shares For Against voted To approve the Product Sales Transaction 343,170,564 0 343,170,564 and the proposed revised annual caps for (100%) (0%) the three years ending 31 December 2022.

Notes: