Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 12:10:59 am
0.063 AUD   -1.56%
Fiji Kava : Application for quotation of securities - FIJ

02/07/2022 | 02:38am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FIJ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,075,472

26/11/2019

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

40169441874

1.3

ASX issuer code

FIJ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FIJAF : CONVERTIBLE NOTES

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/2/2022

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

26/11/2019

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,075,472

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05300000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiji Kava Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 07:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,17 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
Net income 2021 -3,39 M -2,40 M -2,40 M
Net cash 2021 0,92 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,0 M 8,46 M 8,46 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fiji Kava Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Noble Managing Director & Director
Andrew Philip Kelly Non-Executive Chairman
Zane Yoshida Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Simms Non-Executive Director
Jack Theseus Lowenstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIJI KAVA LIMITED-17.95%8
MODERNA, INC.-35.82%66 092
LONZA GROUP AG-18.15%50 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.43%47 739
SEAGEN INC.-10.78%25 221
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.78%21 736