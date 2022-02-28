Fiji Kava : Half Year Results

FIJIKAVA - FY22 HALF YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Fiji Kava Ltd (ASX: FIJ), is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery and performance, submits the following Appendix 4D Preliminary Report for the six months to 31 December 2021 (H1FY22).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Record half year revenue result with $926,876 achieved in H1FY22, an increase of 87% versus the prior corresponding period (H1FY21: $496k)

Statutory Net Loss of $2,623k increased by 62% from the prior corresponding period (H1FY21: $1618k)

Significant activities to drive revenue growth have been undertaken including marketing investments of more than $905k, inventory build up to $936k and facility upgrade investments of over 200k FJD.

Commenced importation of Drinking Kava products under the new Australian Pilot Program

First orders shipped to two new customer channels, Cross Border eCommerce in China and Speciality Health Food Retail in Australia.

Commenced The Calmer Co USA operations in November, including the appointment of our USA Managing Director, Brian Casutto, and the USA Board of Directors.

Appointment of IMCD Network Nutrition as exclusive ingredient marketing partner in the USA

Fiji Kava CEO, Dr Anthony Noble said: "FijiKava began the financial year with a focus on enhancing production efficiency and strengthening our supply chain for Noble Kava Extract production in Fiji. We continue to build inventory of Noble Kava Extract to support the production of our complementary medicine products. Having established a strong relationship with IMCD Network Nutrition and network of CMO clients around the world, we have built a solid base of ingredient sales."

"We have continued to see month to month growth in the sales of our branded FijiKava products in Australia through both Coles and Chemist Warehouse and have added Unique Health Products as a distributor to the speciality health food retail channel, supported through our trade promotion and point of sale activities with our retailer partners and our national brand campaign. Momentum in the ingredient and retailer sales channels continues into 2022 and has provided a solid base from which company can continue to accelerate growth."

"The FijiKava team optimised a number of key functions around eCommerce early in the financial year. We rebuilt our Australian website, reformed our Amazon online strategy and are nearing completion on the build of our US website. The strongest growing segment of our sales is now these eCommerce (direct to consumer / "DTC'') channels, particularly in the USA. More recently Australian DTC is showing strong growth since Drinking Kava products have become available. DTC are our highest margin channels globally."

"Our blended margins on product sales across the three sales channels (ingredients, retailers and direct to consumers) have reduced in the current half year, due to some one-off inventory write off and adverse impact of foreign exchange changes over the period. Freight costs have also been very high in this period. Our focus moving forward will be on achieving improvements in cost of goods, through factory upgrades and increased utilisation in Fiji as well as larger batch production sizes. It is expected that we will see a shift to a higher proportion of DTC sales and improving margins in future quarters as we fully utilise the digital assets and retailer relationships that we have built over 2021"