Fiji Kava Limited Board Change and Annual General Meeting Update

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ), a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA, which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery and performance advises that Mr Nicholas Simms has retired by rotation as a Director of Fiji Kava Ltd and all subsidiaries.



Nicholas Simms said: "I have enjoyed working to address the considerable challenges that the company has faced over what has been a turbulent few years, and wish the team success in the transition to The Calmer Co. and the businesses focus on functional beverages. I believe it has a terrific future, as demonstrated by the recent announcement that Vitamin Shoppe have confirmed ranging of Leilo(R) dietary shots nationally across the USA."



Fiji Kava Chairman, Andrew Kelly said: "On behalf of my fellow board members and shareholders, and the entire Fiji Kava Group staff, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Nick for his service to the company. His extensive consumer goods experience and insight have served the company well including securing distribution with leading retailers Coles and Chemist Warehouse and development of The Calmer Co.'s ready to drink functional beverages strategy, We wish him well in his pursuits.



Annual General Meeting Update



The Company advises that the Annual General Meeting is to be held on 30 November 2022 at 4:30 pm AEDT (3:30 pm Brisbane time), at the Company's registered office at 96 Victoria Street, West End QLD 4101.







About Fiji Kava Limited:



Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health & wellness company, producing natural 'noble kava' products for the complementary and alternative medicine market, estimated to exceed USD $210 billion by 2026 globally. As the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry, FijiKava has established a global leading sustainable and 100% traceable, certified organic supply chain of 'noble kava' including a nucleus farm in Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.



FijiKava is focused on expanding the availability of noble kava products throughout western markets to provide a natural alternative to prescription medicines to promote sleep, soothe and calm the nerves, support muscle relaxation and relax the mind.





Source:

Fiji Kava Limited





Contact:

Investor and Media Relations: Jane Morgan E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61-405-555-618