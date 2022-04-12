Log in
    FIJ   AU0000028359

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

(FIJ)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/12 12:40:02 am EDT
0.0640 AUD    0.00%
AW
04/06FIJI KAVA LIMITED (ASX : FIJ) Update on Sales and Cashflow for Quarter ended 31 March 22
AQ
04/05FIJI KAVA : Application for quotation of securities - FIJ
PU
Fiji Kava Limited Completion of Tranche 2 of Investment

04/12/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery advises that as per the previously announced partnership with IMCD-Network Nutrition (dated 26th October 2021), tranche 2 of investment by principal Ryan Gorman has been completed - being 1,000,000 shares (FIJ) priced at 12c and 1,000,000 options (FIJO) priced at 0.5c.

Mr Gorman also joined the Board of Directors of FijiKava Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiji Kava Ltd.

Continued sales growth in the USA ingredient market has been achieved through the partnership between Fiji Kava and Network Nutrition each quarter since the agreement was put in place.



About Fiji Kava Limited:

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.



Source:
Fiji Kava Limited



Contact:

For Investors 
Jay Stephenson
investors@fijikava.com 

For Media 
Anthony Noble 
anthony@fijikava.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,17 M 0,88 M 0,88 M
Net income 2021 -3,39 M -2,54 M -2,54 M
Net cash 2021 0,92 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,2 M 9,10 M 9,10 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fiji Kava Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Noble Managing Director & Director
Andrew Philip Kelly Non-Executive Chairman
Zane Yoshida Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Simms Non-Executive Director
Jack Theseus Lowenstein Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIJI KAVA LIMITED-17.95%9
MODERNA, INC.-37.00%64 483
LONZA GROUP AG-11.82%53 526
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.88%46 389
SEAGEN INC.-6.67%26 523
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-20.01%20 203