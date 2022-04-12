Fiji Kava Limited Completion of Tranche 2 of Investment

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji, and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep, and support sports recovery advises that as per the previously announced partnership with IMCD-Network Nutrition (dated 26th October 2021), tranche 2 of investment by principal Ryan Gorman has been completed - being 1,000,000 shares (FIJ) priced at 12c and 1,000,000 options (FIJO) priced at 0.5c.



Mr Gorman also joined the Board of Directors of FijiKava Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fiji Kava Ltd.



Continued sales growth in the USA ingredient market has been achieved through the partnership between Fiji Kava and Network Nutrition each quarter since the agreement was put in place.







About Fiji Kava Limited:



Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.





Source:

Fiji Kava Limited





Contact:

For Investors Jay Stephenson investors@fijikava.com For Media Anthony Noble anthony@fijikava.com