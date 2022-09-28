Fiji Kava Limited James Dack joins Board to Support US Growth

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Fiji Kava Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIJ   AU0000028359

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

(FIJ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:02 2022-09-28 pm EDT
0.0280 AUD   +7.69%
09/28Fiji Kava Limited James Dack joins Board to Support US Growth
AW
08/31Fiji Kava Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29Fiji Kava Limited Quarterly Activity Report
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

09/28/2022 | 11:45pm EDT

09/28/2022 | 11:45pm EDT
James Dack joins Board to Support US Growth

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) an Australian-Fijian medicinal Kava company with operations across the USA, which produces nutraceutical and beverage products for the natural medicine market, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Dack as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Mr Dack has had a highly impressive business career across both government, private and public enterprises. He experienced a spectacular rise in the public sector, where he started his career as a porter at St Vincent's Hospital, before advancing his way to being responsible for co-ordinating the entire NSW Public Hospital Payroll System in the Industrial Relations Division of the Department of Health.

In the late 1980's, he started in the real estate industry as a founding partner in one of the most successful and recognised brands in Australia. Following his success, Mr Dack left the real estate industry in 2014 to pursue other ventures, however, is still recognised today as one of the most successful people in the Australian real estate industry to date.

He then went on to establish his own private investment company, where he has taken a large position in many entities across the technology, consumer beverages and cannabis sectors, in public companies listed both locally and overseas.

Mr Dack sits on the board of directors for the Police Citizens Youth Clubs NSW (PCYC), an organisation with 71 youth clubs in New South Wales, with plans expansion. He has been involved with the PCYC for more than 40 years, and has held various roles, which have helped the community and those in need. His firm belief is that mentoring and educating young people to keep them active in life, will assist them to be successful and productive members of their own communities.

Commenting on the Appointment Fiji Kava CEO, Dr Anthony Noble, said: "We are very pleased to welcome James to the Board of Fiji Kava. I believe that his extensive business experience, knowledge and industry contacts will prove highly valuable as we drive the next stage of growth for the Company, focussed on the US functional beverage market, including further diversification of our product range and expansion of our footprint in the US market and beyond."

Newly Appointed Non-Executive Director, James Dack, commented: "I am pleased to join the Board of Fiji Kava as I have recognised that the Company is poised for significant growth and I look forward to contributing to its expansion."



About Fiji Kava Limited:

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company produces a range of natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery. These include dietary supplements and complementary medicines in solid dose forms, medicinal tinctures and teas, powdered drinks and functional beverages. Their products are marketed though major retail grocery and pharmacy chains, direct to consumers online and as bulk ingredients though B2B channels. Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high quality GMP and HACCP processes which are fully compliant with TGA and FDA requirements.



Source:
Fiji Kava Limited



Contact:

Investor and Media Relations:
Jane Morgan
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2022
