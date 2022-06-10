Log in
    FIJ   AU0000028359

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

(FIJ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  08:49 2022-06-09 pm EDT
0.0400 AUD    0.00%
Fiji Kava : Update - Proposed issue of securities - FIJ

06/10/2022 | 01:32am EDT
Proposed issue of securities

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

10/6/2022

Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correcting allocation to LR7.1A from LR7.1

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

FIJI KAVA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

40169441874

1.3

ASX issuer code

FIJ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Correcting allocation to LR7.1A from LR7.1

1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update

26/10/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

10/6/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

nlyo

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

use

tails of +securities proposed to be issued

D

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

personal

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Options exercisable at 12c expiring 28 Feb 2023

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

1,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

For

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 9

Proposed issue of securities

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

28/02/2023

only

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

Upon exercise the shares will rank equally in all respects

Options details

use

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.1200

28/2/2023

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

1000000

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

2,999,999

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fiji Kava Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 05:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,17 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net income 2021 -3,39 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net cash 2021 0,92 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,83 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
EV / Sales 2021 9,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fiji Kava Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIJI KAVA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Noble Managing Director & Director
Andrew Philip Kelly Non-Executive Chairman
Zane Yoshida Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Simms Non-Executive Director
Jay Richard Stephenson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIJI KAVA LIMITED-48.72%6
MODERNA, INC.-47.22%59 079
LONZA GROUP AG-24.68%43 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.21%41 776
SEAGEN INC.-8.31%26 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.14%18 743