Fiji Kava : Update - Proposed issue of securities - FIJ

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
FIJI KAVA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
40169441874
1.3
ASX issuer code
FIJ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Correcting allocation to LR7.1A from LR7.1
1.4b Date of previous announcement to this update
26/10/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
10/6/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.12000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
tails of +securities proposed to be issued
D
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
personal
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Options exercisable at 12c expiring 28 Feb 2023
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
1,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00500
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking
end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
28/02/2023
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
Upon exercise the shares will rank equally in all respects
Options details
use
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.1200
28/2/2023
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
1000000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
FIJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
2,999,999
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
