FILA : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Organization of Investor Relations Event
|
1. Date & Time and Place
|
Date & Time
|
2022-04-01
|
--:--
|
Place
|
-
|
2. Target Audience
|
Domestic institutional investors
|
3. Purpose of IR
|
To help the investors to better understand company's
strategy and performance through attending the
Non-Deal Roadshow
|
4. Method of IR
|
Conference Call
|
5. Sponsoring Institutions
|
Shinhan Investment Corp.
|
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered
|
FY 2021 and Recent business updates and Q&A
|
7. Decision Date
|
2022-03-31
|
8. IR Material
|
Publication Date
|
2022-03-21
|
Website
|
http://www.filaholdings.com/en/main/index.asp
|
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions
|
- NDR : 2022-04-01 (Fri.)
|
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
|
-
Disclaimer
Fila Holdings Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.