Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. FILA Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A081660   KR7081660003

FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(A081660)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FILA : Organization of Investor Relations Event

03/31/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Organization of Investor Relations Event
1. Date & Time and Place Date & Time 2022-04-01 --:--
Place -
2. Target Audience Domestic institutional investors
3. Purpose of IR To help the investors to better understand company's
strategy and performance through attending the
Non-Deal Roadshow
4. Method of IR Conference Call
5. Sponsoring Institutions Shinhan Investment Corp.
6. Summary of Key Topics to be covered FY 2021 and Recent business updates and Q&A
7. Decision Date 2022-03-31
8. IR Material Publication Date 2022-03-21
Website http://www.filaholdings.com/en/main/index.asp
9. Other references useful for making investment decisions - NDR : 2022-04-01 (Fri.)
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Fila Holdings Corporation published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:16aFILA : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
03/25FILA : Submission of Audit Report
PU
03/21FILA : Forecast for Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial Statements (F..
PU
03/21FILA Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
02/23FILA : Matters Related to Ad Hoc Public Disclosure Obligation (Fair Disclosure)
PU
02/15FILA : Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/04Chinese sportswear shares jump as Winter Olympics kick off
RE
01/20Anta Sports Products Projects 45% Growth in 2021 Profit
MT
01/20Anta Sports Logs Growth in Q4 Retail Sales Across Brands
MT
2021MSCI Korea Index Adds Game Developers Krafton, Kakao Games
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 948 B 3,27 B 3,27 B
Net income 2022 274 B 0,23 B 0,23 B
Net Debt 2022 454 B 0,38 B 0,38 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,98x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 1 896 B 1 568 M 1 568 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FILA Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 31 550,00 KRW
Average target price 47 100,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geun-Chang Yoon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman
Chang-Ho Kwon Head-Compliance Support
Young-Jae Cho Independent Director
Joon-Ho Kang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.99%1 568
KERING-17.05%82 279
INDITEX-27.02%73 518
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.38%52 526
ROSS STORES, INC.-16.39%33 761
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-16.84%26 365