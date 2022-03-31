FILA : Organization of Investor Relations Event

Financials KRW USD Sales 2022 3 948 B 3,27 B 3,27 B Net income 2022 274 B 0,23 B 0,23 B Net Debt 2022 454 B 0,38 B 0,38 B P/E ratio 2022 6,98x Yield 2022 1,23% Capitalization 1 896 B 1 568 M 1 568 M EV / Sales 2022 0,60x EV / Sales 2023 0,51x Nbr of Employees 56 Free-Float 77,2% Chart FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 10 Last Close Price 31 550,00 KRW Average target price 47 100,00 KRW Spread / Average Target 49,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Geun-Chang Yoon Chief Executive Officer & Director Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman Chang-Ho Kwon Head-Compliance Support Young-Jae Cho Independent Director Joon-Ho Kang Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION -11.99% 1 568 KERING -17.05% 82 279 INDITEX -27.02% 73 518 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -3.38% 52 526 ROSS STORES, INC. -16.39% 33 761 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -16.84% 26 365