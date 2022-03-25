Log in
    A081660   KR7081660003

FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(A081660)
  Report
FILA : Submission of Audit Report

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Submission of Audit Report
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent Company or Holding Company]
Category Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
1. Auditor's opinion on consolidated financial statements
- Auditor's opinion Unqualified opinion Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability? No No
2. Consolidated B/S (KRW)
- Total assets 4,288,856,815,414 3,758,441,248,800
- Total liabilities 1,982,367,579,088 1,901,113,441,815
- Total shareholders' equity 2,306,489,236,326 1,857,327,806,985
- Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) 1,610,945,351,915 1,292,436,125,023
- Capital stock 61,115,070,000 61,115,070,000
※ ＊Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)(＊excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity) 2,635.9 2,114.8
3. Consolidated I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided) 3,793,958,639,955 3,128,805,852,797
- Operating income 492,851,154,169 341,077,884,281
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax 512,800,471,433 339,904,381,650
- Net income 337,809,329,714 197,738,719,098
- Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company 235,231,954,419 139,029,603,129
4. Number of consolidated subsidiaries 60 61
5. Number of major consolidated subsidiaries 4 4
6. Statement of embezzlement in consolidated audit report? No
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Separate/Non-Consolidated Financial Statements]
1. External auditor's opinion and accounting financial statements Current fiscal year Previous fiscal year
A. Period Start date 2021-01-01 2020-01-01
End date 2021-12-31 2020-12-31
B. Auditor's opinion, etc.
- Auditor's opinion Unqualified opinion Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability? No No
- Unqualified opinion on internal accounting control system? No No
C. Condensed B/S (KRW)
- Total assets 774,385,253,839 662,624,270,644
- Total liabilities 284,087,421,163 254,709,073,043
- Total shareholders' equity 490,297,832,676 407,915,197,601
- Capital stock 61,115,070,000 61,115,070,000
※ Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%) 802.3 667.5
D. Condensed I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to revenue from sales of goods and services provided) 106,259,523,685 376,281,349
- Operating income 95,414,766,824 -8,716,473,125
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax 87,629,384,794 -10,025,846,689
- Net income 90,901,875,243 -47,523,925,231
2. Name of external auditor Samjong KPMG
3. Date audit report received 2022-03-21
4. Subject to filing of consolidated financial statements? Yes
5. Statement of embezzlement in audit report? No
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The financial data is in accordance with
the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS).

- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted
by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process at the
annual general meeting and are subject to change during the approval process.

- The audit report attached in this disclosure is in Korean.
English audit report is in process of translation and
will be available on our website(www.filaholdings.com) by the end of April.
※ Related disclosure -

Disclaimer

Fila Holdings Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 958 B 3,24 B 3,24 B
Net income 2022 272 B 0,22 B 0,22 B
Net Debt 2022 349 B 0,29 B 0,29 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,08x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 1 905 B 1 560 M 1 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FILA Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 31 700,00 KRW
Average target price 48 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Geun-Chang Yoon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman
Chang-Ho Kwon Head-Compliance Support
Young-Jae Cho Independent Director
Joon-Ho Kang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FILA HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.58%1 560
KERING-18.35%79 282
INDITEX-27.62%71 878
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-2.30%53 852
ROSS STORES, INC.-20.88%31 708
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-22.27%24 251