FILA : Submission of Audit Report

[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Consolidated Financial Statements of the Parent Company or Holding Company]
Category
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
1. Auditor's opinion on consolidated financial statements
- Auditor's opinion
Unqualified opinion
Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability?
No
No
2. Consolidated B/S (KRW)
- Total assets
4,288,856,815,414
3,758,441,248,800
- Total liabilities
1,982,367,579,088
1,901,113,441,815
- Total shareholders' equity
2,306,489,236,326
1,857,327,806,985
- Total shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
1,610,945,351,915
1,292,436,125,023
- Capital stock
61,115,070,000
61,115,070,000
※ ＊Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)(＊excluding non-controlling shareholders' equity)
2,635.9
2,114.8
3. Consolidated I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to amount of revenue according to sales of goods and services provided)
3,793,958,639,955
3,128,805,852,797
- Operating income
492,851,154,169
341,077,884,281
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax
512,800,471,433
339,904,381,650
- Net income
337,809,329,714
197,738,719,098
- Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company
235,231,954,419
139,029,603,129
4. Number of consolidated subsidiaries
60
61
5. Number of major consolidated subsidiaries
4
4
6. Statement of embezzlement in consolidated audit report?
No
[External Auditor's Opinion and Financial Details on Separate/Non-Consolidated Financial Statements]
1. External auditor's opinion and accounting financial statements
Current fiscal year
Previous fiscal year
A. Period
Start date
2021-01-01
2020-01-01
End date
2021-12-31
2020-12-31
B. Auditor's opinion, etc.
- Auditor's opinion
Unqualified opinion
Unqualified opinion
- Substantial doubt about the entity`s going concern ability?
No
No
- Unqualified opinion on internal accounting control system?
No
No
C. Condensed B/S (KRW)
- Total assets
774,385,253,839
662,624,270,644
- Total liabilities
284,087,421,163
254,709,073,043
- Total shareholders' equity
490,297,832,676
407,915,197,601
- Capital stock
61,115,070,000
61,115,070,000
※ Total shareholders' equity/capital stock ratio (%)
802.3
667.5
D. Condensed I/S (KRW)
- Sales (limited to revenue from sales of goods and services provided)
106,259,523,685
376,281,349
- Operating income
95,414,766,824
-8,716,473,125
- Net income from continuing operation before income tax
87,629,384,794
-10,025,846,689
- Net income
90,901,875,243
-47,523,925,231
2. Name of external auditor
Samjong KPMG
3. Date audit report received
2022-03-21
4. Subject to filing of consolidated financial statements?
Yes
5. Statement of embezzlement in audit report?
No
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The financial data is in accordance with
the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS).
- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted
by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process at the
annual general meeting and are subject to change during the approval process.
- The audit report attached in this disclosure is in Korean.
English audit report is in process of translation and
will be available on our website(www.filaholdings.com) by the end of April.
