FILA : Submission of Audit Report

- The financial data is in accordance with

the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards(K-IFRS).



- The financial statements in the completed audit report submitted

by the external auditor have not been finalized through the approval process at the

annual general meeting and are subject to change during the approval process.



- The audit report attached in this disclosure is in Korean.

English audit report is in process of translation and

will be available on our website(www.filaholdings.com) by the end of April.