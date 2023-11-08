Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held virtually this morning.

At the AGM, there were 18 holders of common shares of Filament (the "Common Shares") represented in person or by proxy, holding 81,649,327 Common Shares and representing 40.28% of Filament's 202,726,586 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All nominees in the management information circular dated October 6, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of Filament's directors were as follows:

Class Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Common Shares Ben Lightburn 81,515,594 99.84% 133,733 0.16% Chris Wagner 81,515,594 99.84% 133,733 0.16% Jon Conlin 81,196,694 99.45% 452,633 0.55% Maureen O'Connell 81,648,927 99.9995% 400 0.0005% Konstantin Adamsky 81,515,594 99.84% 133,733 0.16%

At the AGM, shareholders also approved: (i) the setting of the number of directors at five (5), and (ii) the appointment of the auditor of the Company and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally‐derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible.

Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first‐ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

