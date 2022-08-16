Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Filament Health Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLHLF   CA31685W1068

FILAMENT HEALTH CORP.

(FLHLF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:32 2022-08-16 pm EDT
0.0611 USD   -55.79%
03:04pFILAMENT HEALTH : Q2 md&a
PU
02:54pFILAMENT HEALTH : Q2 Financial Statements
PU
08/15Filament health announces second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Filament Health : Q2 Financial Statements

08/16/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Title Symbol Company Name Link
2022-08-16T18:41:25.000Z Q2 Financial Statements FLHLF Filament Health Corp. Link
2022-08-16T18:39:44.000Z OTCQB Certification EVLLF ENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Link
2022-08-16T18:20:03.000Z Notification of Late Filing ILXP International Luxury Products, Inc. Link
2022-08-16T18:16:50.000Z Quarterly Report ADHI Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc. Link
2022-08-16T17:42:45.000Z Notification of Late Filing June 30 2022 SEGI Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. Link
2022-08-16T17:26:53.000Z Disclosure Statement Q2 2022 MCAP MCAP Inc. Link
2022-08-16T17:12:03.000Z BMCS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIALS BMCS BioTech Medics, Inc. Link
2022-08-16T17:11:26.000Z Notification of Late Filing SGTM SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD. Link
2022-08-16T16:43:34.000Z Certification of Interim Filings - CFO GLBXF Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Link
2022-08-16T16:43:04.000Z Certification of Interim Filings - CEO GLBXF Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Link

Disclaimer

Filament Health Corp. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 18:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FILAMENT HEALTH CORP.
03:04pFILAMENT HEALTH : Q2 md&a
PU
02:54pFILAMENT HEALTH : Q2 Financial Statements
PU
08/15Filament health announces second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlig..
AQ
07/28Filament health announces participation in project solace
AQ
07/13Filament health announces closing of $2,500,080 private placement
AQ
07/13Filament Health Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.50008 million in funding fro..
CI
07/12Filament health issued third patent by united states patent and trademark office
AQ
07/12Filament Health Corp. Receives Third Patent by United States Patent and Trademark Offic..
CI
07/07Filament Health Announces First Dosing in Groundbreaking FDA-Approved Psilocin Clinical..
BU
07/07Filament health announces first dosing in groundbreaking fda-approved psilocin clinical..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,1 M 24,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float -
Chart FILAMENT HEALTH CORP.
Duration : Period :
Filament Health Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 $
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target 985%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Lightburn Chief Executive Officer & Director
Warren Duncan Chief Financial Officer
James Gregory Mills Chairman
Ryan Moss Chief Science Officer
Lisa Ranken Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FILAMENT HEALTH CORP.-39.18%24
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-9.40%236 833
DANAHER CORPORATION-8.10%219 943
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-33.69%85 085
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-19.15%64 933
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.78%60 343