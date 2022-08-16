Filament Health : Q2 MD&A 08/16/2022 | 03:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) Management's Discussion and Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes thereto of Filament Health Corp. (formerly: Filament Ventures Corp.) ("Filament" or the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), interpretations of the IFRS Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") and in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Information contained herein is presented as of August 15, 2022, unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to Filament is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.filament.health. Since the Company's inception, the outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus, specifically identified as "COVID-19", has resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus. These measures, which include the implementation of travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and physical distancing, have caused material disruption to business globally resulting in an economic slowdown. Global equity markets have experienced significant volatility and weakness. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the efficacy of the government and central bank interventions. It is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments and the impact on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods. The Company has continued operations at its laboratory during COVID-19 relying on standard health and safety protocols as well as the implementation of specific COVID-19 related protocols as recommended by government bodies and thought leaders, to ensure the health, safety and well-being of staff. The Company's business financial condition and results of operations may be further negatively affected by economic and other consequences from Russia's military action against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed in response to that action in late February 2022. The Company expects any direct impacts, of the pandemic and the military action in Ukraine, to the business to be limited; however, the indirect impacts on the economy and on the psychedelics industry could negatively affect the business and may make it more difficult for the Company to raise equity or debt financing. There can be no assurance that the Company will not be impacted by adverse consequences that may be brought about on its business, results of operations, financial position, and cash flows in the future. The Company's board of directors approved the release of this Management's Discussion and Analysis on August 15, 2022. FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward- looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Filament will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on forward-looking information, please refer to page 21 of this MD&A. 2 Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) CORPORATE OVERVIEW Filament was incorporated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 8, 2020. The Company is a public company with its registered and records office at the address of 210 - 4475 Wayburne Drive, Burnaby, British Columbia, V5G 4X4. The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol "NEO:FH", the OTCQB Exchange under the symbol "OTCQB:FLHLF" and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "FSE:7QS". Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug discovery and development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary technology enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates. FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO JUNE 30, 2022 On July 13, 2022, the Company announced closing of a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$2,500,080 (the "July 2022 Financing").

non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$2,500,080 (the "July 2022 Financing"). On July 12, 2022, the Company announced that it was issued a third patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. Upon issuance, Filament holds seven patents including four in Canada and three in the United States.

On July 7th, 2022, the Company announced the beginning of dosing in the first United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-approved clinical trial studying the effects of naturally derived psychedelic drug candidates.

("FDA")-approved clinical trial studying the effects of naturally derived psychedelic drug candidates. On July 6, 2022, the Company announced that it was issued a fourth patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO"), and sixth patent overall, for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. 2022 Q2 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS On June 30, 2022, the Company announced that it intended to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 (the "July 2022 Financing").

non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 (the "July 2022 Financing"). On June 28, 2022, The Company announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, noting that all proposed resolutions were approved, and all board nominees were re-elected.

re-elected. On June 16, 2022, the Company announced that a patient was dosed with one of Filament's drug candidates through the Health Canada Special Access Program.

On June 10, 2022, the Company cultivated its 70th variety of psilocybin-containing mushrooms and the successful development of standardized, pharmaceutical-grade ayahuasca extract which has been designed for oral administration by capsule or tablet.

psilocybin-containing mushrooms and the successful development of standardized, pharmaceutical-grade ayahuasca extract which has been designed for oral administration by capsule or tablet. On June 9, 2022, Filament and Jaguar Health executed a letter of intent to enter into a collaboration agreement to develop botanical drugs for specific psychoactive target indications in the United States. 3 Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) 2022 Q2 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS (continued) On May 18, 2022, the Company announced that it was issued a second patent by the USPTO, and fifth patent overall, for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds.

On April 27, 2022, the Company announced that it was issued a third patent by the CIPO, and fourth patent overall, for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds.

On April 19, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Psyence Group Inc. ("Psyence") to license PEX010 and its associated IP to Psyence for use in Psyence's upcoming clinical trials in the field of palliative care, which will initially be conducted in the United Kingdom. The license also grants Psyence exclusivity in the United Kingdom for the indications of anxiety and depression, and associated ailments, within the context of palliative care.

On April 13, 2022, the Company announced that it was issued a patent by the USPTO, its first patent issued in the United States, and fourth patent overall, for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds. 2022 Q1 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS On March 23, 2022, the Company announced that it has been issued a second patent by the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO") for the extraction and standardization of natural psilocybin and associated psychedelic compounds.

On March 1, 2022, the Company received a shipment of psychoactive mushrooms from a private Company located in Uruguay.

On February 23, 2022, the Company announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with ATMA Journey Centers to provide PEX010 (25 mg) for its Phase I safety trial which has obtained Health Canada approval.

On January 26, 2022, the Company announced Psilo's inclusion in a Health Canada list of licensed psilocybin producers that is available upon request to parties interested in access to psilocybin through the Special Access Program or for scientific research.

On January 14, 2022, the Company announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with Cybin Therapeutics to provide PEX010 for two of Cybin Therapeutics' upcoming Phase II clinical trials. On January 31, 2022, the Company announced that Cybin Therapeutics obtained Health Canada approval for their Phase II clinical trial and that the trial will include individuals with major depressive disorder who are undergoing selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor ("SSRI") therapy, as well as those who are SSRI-naive.

SSRI-naive. On January 4, 2022, the Company announced that it has partnered with the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science and the University of Toronto to provide PEX010 for its Phase II clinical trial. On January 4, 2022, the Company also announced that Health Canada has approved the aforementioned Phase II clinical trial and that the trial will examine the effects of low doses of PEX010 (1 milligram) in healthy subjects with persistent depressive disorder. 4 Filament Health Corp. (formerly Filament Ventures Corp.) Management's Discussion & Analysis For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) BUSINESS DESCRIPTION Internal Drug Discovery and Development Filament's internal drug discovery and development program is carried out by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Psilo, and is focused on developing standardized pharmaceutical-grade drug candidates from botanical psychedelic biomass. Psilo's core technologies are focused on: (i) methods and systems for extracting psychoactive components from fungi; (ii) stabilization and formulation of psychoactive compounds; and (iii) delivery of alkaloid compounds. Psilo operates out of a vertically integrated research and manufacturing facility with a fully operational mycology lab, production facility and head office. Psilo holds a Health Canada Dealer's License and is conducting its manufacturing processes under GMP conditions with current capacity of over 2,000 therapeutic psilocybin doses per month. Filament has manufactured standardized, stable psychedelic candidates including oral psilocybin as well as oral and sublingual psilocin, a notoriously unstable molecule. These drug candidates are currently being dosed in an FDA authorized Phase I clinical trial which is the first human clinical trial using naturally sourced psychedelic substances. In addition, this trial is the first known direct administration of psilocin rather than its prodrug psilocybin. o other manufacturers have been able to produce a stable formulation of psilocin and enter it into a clinical trial. As a result of the need for psilocybin to convert into psilocin before becoming active in the human body, the direct administration of psilocin may yield several therapeutic benefits such as faster onset time, greater consistency, increased bioavailability, and lessened side effects. Through experimentation, Psilo has come to believe that there are few viable methods to extract the psychoactive alkaloids from natural sources on a commercial scale and has obtained seven patents for the protection of these methods. Filament believes this protection may provide an advantage over others wishing to commercialize similar extracts. Partnership Network Filament is also focused on expanding its Partnership Network, enabling the Company to benefit from other avenues of commercialization that may occur before FDA approval or Canadian drug product marketing authorization. These avenues include, but are not limited to, licensing agreements with other corporate entities, compassionate use exemptions and other jurisdictions with separate regulatory controls. As of the date of this MD&A, Filament has licensed its technology relating to the production of its PEX010 (oral psilocybin) drug candidate to EntheoTech Biosciences Inc. ("EntheoTech" or "ET"), Cybin Therapeutics ("Cybin Therapeutics" or "CT"), and ATMA Journey Centers ("ATMA") which are expected to generate near-term licensing revenues. In addition, supplying third-party companies with Filament's drug candidates provides Filament with exposure to multiple indications through the potential to obtain longer-term operating milestones and royalty fees upon successful commercialization. Filament has also partnered with the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Science and the University of Toronto to use Filament's PEX010 (1 milligram oral psilocybin) drug candidate in a Phase 2 clinical trial that has been approved by Health Canada. Filament is committed to providing drug candidates to academic researchers at a discounted or low fee to ensure the safe, standardized supply of psychedelic drug candidates. Filament also retains the safety data from academic trials which enhances Filament's in- house research and discovery programs. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

