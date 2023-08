Filatex Fashions Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing socks. The Company is also involved in cotton product activities. It manufactures socks in its plant deploying fully computerized automatic machines backed by technology in knitting and embroidery. The Company has an installed capacity of approximately 70 lakhs of socks per annum. It has its manufacturing plants in Hyderabad, Telangana state. The Company provides a private label service option and the option of using its sock factory branded label.