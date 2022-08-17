Log in
    FLI   PHY249161019

FILINVEST LAND, INC.

(FLI)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
0.9200 PHP   -1.08%
02:14aFILINVEST LAND : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
08/12Filinvest Land, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/122,565,924,660 Common Shares of Filinvest REIT Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-AUG-2022.
CI
Filinvest Land : Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing

08/17/2022
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Aug 17, 20222. SEC Identification Number 1709573. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-533-2244. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter FILINVEST LAND, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Filinvest Building, 79 EDSA, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City, Metro ManilaPostal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 7918 81889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 24,249,759,506
Preferred 8,000,000,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Filinvest Land, Inc.FLI PSE Disclosure Form 14-1 - Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing References: Section 14 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Analysts' Briefing

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Analysts' Briefing on Financial Results for the 1st Half 2022

Type of Briefing Analysts' Briefing
Subject of the Briefing Financial Results for the 1st Half 2022
Date of the Briefing Aug 22, 2022
Time 3:00PM
Venue Through an online video conference facility
Contact Person Melissa Ortiz
Contact Details [email protected],com
Other Relevant Information

Please find attached Notice of Analysts' Briefing.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Katrina Clemente-Lua
Designation Assistant Corporate Secretary and Corporate Information Officer

Disclaimer

Filinvest Land Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
