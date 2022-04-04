Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Filipino Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFI   PHY2491F1195

FILIPINO FUND, INC.

(FFI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Indonesia's GoTo sells stake in Philippines e-wallet Coins.ph

04/04/2022 | 03:28am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, said on Monday it had sold its majority stake in Filipino e-wallet Coins.ph, signalling the end of it efforts to capture the Philippines market.

Ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek, which merged last year with e-commerce leader Tokopedia to form GoTo, had acquired the stake in 2019 as it planned a full expansion into the Philippines. But the plan was halted in the same year after regulators did not grant it a ride-hailing license.

The Philippines, with a young, digitally-savvy population of 110 million, has seen increased investments from regional tech firms, including GoTo rivals Sea and Grab.

"Our focus on international operations remains in place," said a GoTo spokesperson.

"We are committed to our core market in Indonesia as well as to our deepening investments in Vietnam and Singapore."

GoTo said last week it plans to raise $1.1 billion in its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta, in one of Asia's biggest IPOs so far this year.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 -5,97 M -0,12 M -0,12 M
Net income 2020 -11,2 M -0,22 M -0,22 M
Net cash 2020 197 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 -31,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 329 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
EV / Sales 2019 23,2x
EV / Sales 2020 -25,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart FILIPINO FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
Filipino Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Margaret Gaisano-Ang President & Director
Bernardo Malvar Villegas Chairman
Jonna C. Llaguno Compliance Officer
John G. Tan Independent Director
Frank S. Gaisano Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FILIPINO FUND, INC.0.46%6
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.76%10 436
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.32%6 567
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.78%4 580
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.60%4 395
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.24%3 283