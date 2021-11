The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is

The reasons lie behind increased net loss for this quarter compared to net loss for the corresponding quarter of 2020 is mainly due to: 1- Selling and distribution expenses are higher because of increased export sales and increased shipping price globally as well as the expansion of opening retail stores in several regions for the subsidiary (FPC) inside and outside Saudi Arabia. 2- Decrease in other income resulted from decreased governmental support received from HRDF and MONSHA'AT, during the 3rd quarter of 2020. 3- increase in banking charges resulted from terminating some of governmental initiatives in order to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19), particularly the initiative of deferred payment program related to postpone the due payment with no interest. These results achieved in spite of: 1- Increase in gross profit resulted from higher sales volume in FIPCO & FPC, however the profit margin is going lower as a result of ascending increase in the main raw materials prices, in addition to the increase in production costs due to increase in the minimum wage for Saudi employees. 2- General and administrative expenses are lower, as a result of increased production capacity in FPC, in addition that there was no need to make provisions, which has been previously made during the 3rd quarter of 2020.