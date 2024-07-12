--Lundin Mining reached out to BHP Group about a joint effort to acquire copper miner Filo, Bloomberg News reported Friday.

--Lundin proposed buying out other Filo shareholders and then merging Filo's Filo del Sol copper mining project on the Chile-Argentina border with Lundin's own nearby Josemaria project, Bloomberg News said.

--The Lundin family already owns a 32% stake in Filo, while BHP owns nearly 6%, according to Bloomberg News.

--It wasn't clear how much interest BHP had shown in the proposal, Bloomberg News reported.

Full article at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-07-12/lundin-is-said-to-pitch-bhp-on-joint-bid-for-copper-miner-filo?srnd=homepage-americas

Write to Victor Swezey at victor.swezey@wsj.com; @vicswezey

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-24 1618ET