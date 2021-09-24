Log in
    FLTA   GB00BDB7J920

FILTA GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

(FLTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hardman & Co Research : Filta Group (FLTA) - Strong recovery continues

09/24/2021 | 07:36am EDT
Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Filta Group (FLTA) - Strong recovery continues 24-Sep-2021 / 12:35 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research: Strong recovery continues

Filta Group (Filta) announced 1H'21 results in line with expectations. Our forecasts are largely unchanged. What is even more clear is that the business has performed robustly during COVID-19, adding new clients and becoming an important part of its clients' processes. Revenues were back to 80% of 1H'19, with the US leading the way, and with its largest clients yet to reopen, Filta is emerging from this fog stronger than ever. Assuming that there is no reversion to widescale lockdowns, our forecasts should prove conservative.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/strong-recovery-continues/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                                   Jason Streets 
London                                                js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                                   +44(0)20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1235851 24-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235851&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2021 07:35 ET (11:35 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 20,3 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
Net income 2021 0,63 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net cash 2021 0,71 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,2x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 40,9 M 56,2 M 56,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 36,5%
