    FVC   TH4919010009

FILTER VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FVC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-27
2.260 THB   -1.74%
04/28FILTER VISION PUBLIC : The public offering of ordinary shares of KT Medical Service Company Limited (Revised)
PU
04/28FILTER VISION PUBLIC : The public offering of ordinary shares of KT Medical Service Company Limited
PU
04/12FILTER VISION PUBLIC : Notification of the Company Secretary Resignation
PU
Filter Vision Public : The public offering of ordinary shares of KT Medical Service Company Limited (Revised)

04/28/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Date/Time
29 Apr 2022 08:52:39
Headline
The public offering of ordinary shares of KT Medical Service Company Limited (Revised)
Symbol
FVC
Source
FVC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Filter Vision pcl published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 651 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net income 2021 38,0 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net Debt 2021 77,7 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 277 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,3%
Managers and Directors
Wichit Techakasem Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Panchit Chimpalee Executive Director, AGM-Accounting & Finance
Witit Sujjapong Chairman
Pattanapong Kongkarat Manager-HR, General Affair & Technical Services
Thanapha Techakasem Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FILTER VISION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED69.92%38
WASTE MANAGEMENT1.65%69 526
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-0.96%43 282
TETRA TECH, INC.-16.54%7 652
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.4.99%5 699
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-1.44%4 910