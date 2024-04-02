(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of executive changes by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Baron Oil PLC - London-based oil and gas exploration company - Former chief executive officer Andy Yeo has stepped down from the board on Monday after the company transitions to Andy Butler as its new CEO. Further, company notes progress in appointing a new chair.

Beacon Energy PLC - oil and gas company - Promotes Chief Financial Officer Stewart MacDonald to chief executive officer from June 1, the day current CEO Larry Bottomley intends to retire from his role. Bottomley has been CEO since the start of 2022 and will continue to support the company as a non-executive director. The company adds that its search for a chief operating officer to support the technical and operational workstreams in the executive team will start soon. Company adds that the rig mobilisation regarding the upcoming SCHB-2 sidetrack operation is on track with the rig due to arrive in location in mid-April with the sidetrack operation set to start the following week.

DSW Capital PLC - Warrington, England-based financial advisory that provides advisory services in areas such as corporate finance and due diligence - Promotes Business Development & Operations Director Peter Fendall to chief operating officer. He joined the company in September 2021 and helped facilitate the initial public offering. Further, DSW appoints him as interim chief financial officer from May 17, replacing Nicole Burstow, the current CFO and deputy chief executive officer who is leaving the company.

Filtronic PLC - Sedgefield, England-based designer and manufacturer of products and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence, telecoms infrastructure, space, and critical communications markets - Appoints Nathaniel Edington as CEO from May 13, replacing outgoing CEO Richard Gibbs, who will retire from his role that day but continue to support the company until November. Incoming CEO Edington has held executive leadership positions at Austria-based semiconductor firm AMS AG and former semiconductor firm Wolfson Microelectronics PLC, which was bought by Austin, Texas-based Cirrus Logic Inc in 2014. "Nat has considerable knowledge and experience of the sector and the markets in which Filtronic operate and has demonstrated excellent leadership qualities aligned with Filtronic's people-focused culture, and drive for growth," Filtronic says.

Genel Energy PLC - oil and gas exploration and production company, formerly focused on exports to the Kurdistan region - Deputy Chair Michael Fallon indicates intention to retire from the company's board at the annual general meeting next month.

Naked Wines PLC - Norwich-based online wine seller - Appoints Rodrigo Maza as chief executive officer, effective Tuesday, which is also the first day of the company's financial year 2025, as Rowan Gormley returns to his previous role as non-executive chair. Further, Naked Wines appoints Paul Calandrella as general manager of Naked Wines USA from mid-April.

Strix Group PLC - Isle of Man-based provider of kettle safety controls - Confirms that Chief Financial Officer Clare Foster has joined the board on Tuesday.

