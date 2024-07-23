Filtronic is pleased to announce the receipt of an irrevocable order valued at $9 million (£7.1 million) for its E-band Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA) modules. This significant order underscores the continued demand for our cutting-edge technology, which plays a crucial role in the deployment of SpaceX's Starlink constellation, providing high-speed, low-latency internet to users around the globe. The order is expected to be fulfilled within the current financial year.

This order is part of our Strategic Partnership established in April 2024. Under this agreement, additional share warrants have been issued as a milestone of our collaboration. The current milestone pertains to Tranche 1, directly linked to the supply of E-band SSPAs. So far, a total of 8,684,844 share warrants have vested, reflecting our ongoing commitment to this partnership.

Nat Edington, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are delighted to receive this further order from our partner, SpaceX, as we continue to support the rollout of the Starlink constellation. The order demonstrates the continued significant role we are playing in helping SpaceX achieve their mission."

