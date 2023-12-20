Filtronic PLC - Sedgefield, England-based designer and manufacturer of products and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence, telecoms infrastructure, space, and critical communications markets - Wins new contract worth USD6.0 million, or GBP4.8 million, with "a leading global provider of low earth orbit" satellite communications equipment". Filtronic will deliver production volumes of its second generation Cerus32 solid state power amplifier module. Customer will install the modules in selected ground station locations as part of its earth station antenna deployment.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Gibbs says: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with the leading global provider of LEO satellites and are pleased to supply production volumes of the Cerus32 SSPA module...The customer has always valued the flexibility of the Cerus32 design, and with this new contract is keen to take advantage of the scalable form factor and the additional power our second-generation E-band product provides."

Current stock price: 22.84 pence, up 8.8% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 65%

