(Alliance News) - Filtronic PLC on Friday said it won a GBP3.2 million contract to develop space payload communication systems for the European Space Agency.

Filtronic is a Sedgefield, England-based designer and manufacturer of products and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence, telecoms infrastructure, space, and critical communications markets.

Under the contract, Filtronic will develop advanced mmWave products for broadband connectivity from low earth orbit satellites to receiving ground stations.

The programme will begin immediately and final hardware is expected to be delivered by March 2025, Filtronic said.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Gibbs said: "We are delighted to work with ESA on this important development at the leading edge of LEO space communications.

"Working with ESA to develop products at multiple frequencies, that can be supplied as part of next generation LEO constellations, is both timely and strategically important for Filtronic".

Shares in Filtronic were up 8.5% at 16.82 pence each in London on Friday morning.

