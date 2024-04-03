COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

FIMBank announces the appointment of Ms. Teuta Bakalli as an independent, Non-Executive Director of the Bank subject to regulatory approval. Ms. Bakalli is the holder of British Passport Number 138338917 and resides at Negombo, Don Mikiel Rua Street, Sliema, Malta.

Ms. Bakalli has over 20 years of experience in regulated financial markets including fintech, cleantech, asset management, insurance and investment banking. Ms. Bakalli was the chief financial officer of the eCommerce division of WorldPay Inc., and the European chief financial officer of Pepper Europe. She also held roles at Schroders, Credit Suisse First Boston and Barclays Capital before she joined Willis and Vanguard Europe as a financial director.

Ms. Bakalli has resided in the digital economy hotspot of Malta since 2016 where she founded Cleantech360, a company which offers ESG strategy and business consulting to the cleantech industry. As part of her involvement in this sector, she has worked within numerous renewables and sustainability projects, including those which leverage blockchain technology.

Ms. Bakalli sits on several boards and is an ongoing contributor to the ACCA (Global Accounting Body) and is a member of the Global Sustainability. She was admitted Fellow Chartered Certified Accountant in 2005.

Ms. Bakalli presently hold directorships in Cleantech360 Limited (C92688) and in Galbraith's Overseas Holdings Limited (C66079).

Ms. Bakalli does not presently hold and has not held at any time in the past five (5) years a directorship in any other local issuer.

There are no matters concerning Ms. Bakalli that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

03 April 2024