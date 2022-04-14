FIMBank p l c : Change in Directorship

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank")

pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16 et seq., in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as may be amended from time to time.

FIMBank announces that Mr. Osama Talat Al-Ghoussein has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank. The Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude towards Mr. Al-Ghoussein for his loyal service to the Bank since 2014.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Al-Ghoussein that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

The Bank announces the appointment of Mr. Erich Schumacher as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Schumacher is the holder of Canadian Passport Number HH584919, and resides at Marasi 1301, Salmiya, Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Mr. Schumacher joined Kuwait Projects Company (Holding), known as KIPCO in 2019. With over 25 years of experience in International Corporate and Investment Banking, he has a proven track record of successfully advising prominent clients in their capital raising and risk management needs. Prior to joining KIPCO, Mr. Schumacher held leadership positions as a Managing Director with both HSBC and Bank FAB, and has worked in Europe, North America and most recently the Middle East where he was based in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Mr. Schumacher holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from Concordia University in Canada and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mr. Schumacher does not presently hold and has not held at any time in the past five (5) years, a directorship in any other local issuer.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Schumacher that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

14 April 2022