Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. FIMBank p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIM   MT0000180100

FIMBANK P.L.C.

(FIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  04-12
0.2180 USD   -0.91%
04/13FIMBank p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13FIMBANK P L C : Notification of the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/13FIMBANK P L C : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIMBank p l c : Change in Directorship

04/14/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank")

pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16 et seq., in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as may be amended from time to time.

Quote

FIMBank announces that Mr. Osama Talat Al-Ghoussein has tendered his resignation as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank. The Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude towards Mr. Al-Ghoussein for his loyal service to the Bank since 2014.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Al-Ghoussein that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

The Bank announces the appointment of Mr. Erich Schumacher as a Non-Executive Director of the Bank subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. Schumacher is the holder of Canadian Passport Number HH584919, and resides at Marasi 1301, Salmiya, Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Mr. Schumacher joined Kuwait Projects Company (Holding), known as KIPCO in 2019. With over 25 years of experience in International Corporate and Investment Banking, he has a proven track record of successfully advising prominent clients in their capital raising and risk management needs. Prior to joining KIPCO, Mr. Schumacher held leadership positions as a Managing Director with both HSBC and Bank FAB, and has worked in Europe, North America and most recently the Middle East where he was based in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Mr. Schumacher holds a Bachelor of Commerce and an MBA from Concordia University in Canada and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Mr. Schumacher does not presently hold and has not held at any time in the past five (5) years, a directorship in any other local issuer.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Schumacher that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Unquote

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

14 April 2022

Disclaimer

FIMBank plc published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 12:35:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIMBANK P.L.C.
04/13FIMBank p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13FIMBANK P L C : Notification of the Annual General Meeting
PU
04/13FIMBANK P L C : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st Dece..
PU
03/10FIMBANK P L C : Board Meeting to Approve 2021 Audited Accounts
PU
2021THE INSIGHT INTERVIEW : Adrian Gostuski, CEO Of FIMBank
AQ
2021FIMBANK P L C : Change in Senior Management
PU
2021FIMBank p.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021FIMBANK P L C : Appointment of Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
2021FIMBANK P L C : Approval of Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
2021FIMBANK P L C : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,91 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 -13,1x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart FIMBANK P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
FIMBank p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Alejandro Gostuski Chief Executive Officer
Juraj Beno Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John Carmel Grech Non-Executive Chairman
Gilbert Coleiro Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Howard Gaunt Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIMBANK P.L.C.-35.88%114
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.93%374 233
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.74%313 078
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 382
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 112
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.17%184 529