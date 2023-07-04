COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16.5.

Mr. Julio Bonifacino, Executive Vice President of FIMBank, residing at 88, Triq L-Imghazel, Begonia Flats Apt 13, Is-Swieqi, SWQ 3140, Malta and holder of Italian Passport number YB1382257 has retired from the post of Chief Investment Officer with effect from 30 June 2023.

The Bank has expressed its appreciation and gratitude towards Mr. Bonifacino for his dedication and service to the Bank.

There are no matters concerning Mr. Julio Bonifacino that require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 and 5.20.9.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

4 July 2023