Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. FIMBank p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIM   MT0000180100

FIMBANK P.L.C.

(FIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  04-10
0.2200 USD    0.00%
10:06aFIMBANK P L C : Notification of the Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFIMBANK P L C : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st December 2021
PU
03/10FIMBANK P L C : Board Meeting to Approve 2021 Audited Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIMBank p l c : Notification of the Annual General Meeting

04/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16 et seq. in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as may be amended from time to time.

Quote

FIMBank announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at its head office situated at Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial & Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St. Julian's STJ 3155, Malta. Given the continued risks and concerns associated with the pandemic, the Bank considers it prudent and in the interests of health and safety to proceed with holding the AGM remotely. Shareholders are entitled and encouraged to participate in and vote at the AGM by submitting a Form of Proxy appointing the Chairman of the AGM and indicating how the Chairman is to vote on each resolution put to the meeting. The form of Proxy duly completed and signed must be sent to the Office of the Company Secretary, FIMBank p.l.c., Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial & Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St. Julian's STJ 3155, Malta, by hand or by using the self-addressed envelope. You may also send this form of Proxy by electronic means, in which case kindly contact the Company Secretary on e-mail address: csec@fimbank.com who would advise you on the procedure to be adopted in this case. Form of Proxy sent either by hand, by mail or by electronic means must reach the Company Secretary by not later than, 5 p.m. on Monday, 13 June 2022.

Shareholders wishing to ask any questions pertinent and related to the items on the agenda of the AGM to be circulated in due course may do so in advance, by sending such questions in writing to the Office of the Company Secretary by hand or by postal mail or by e-mail to the above-mentioned addresses to be received also no later than (i.e. 5:00 p.m. of Sunday, 12 June 2022). The Bank shall provide an answer to the questions on its website within 48 hours from the termination of the AGM. More information relating to the AGM will be announced at a later date. Shareholders on the Bank's Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) as at close of trading of 15 May 2022 (the Record Date, the last trading date being 13 May 2022, will receive notice of the AGM together with accompanying documentation. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are available on the Bank's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/financial-information.

Furthermore, pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules, a Shareholder or Shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Bank may:

  • (i) Request the Bank to include items on the agenda of the Meeting, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the same Meeting; and

  • (ii) Table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the Meeting.

The request to put items on the agenda of the Meeting or the draft resolution shall be submitted to the Bank in hard copy form or in electronic form to csec@fimbank.com by 29 April 2022 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Bank will not entertain any requests by shareholders after 29 April 2022.

Further information relating to the Meeting will be announced at a later date and published in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/shareholder-services.

Unquote

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary 13 April 2022

Disclaimer

FIMBank plc published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 14:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIMBANK P.L.C.
10:06aFIMBANK P L C : Notification of the Annual General Meeting
PU
09:35aFIMBANK P L C : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st Dece..
PU
03/10FIMBANK P L C : Board Meeting to Approve 2021 Audited Accounts
PU
2021THE INSIGHT INTERVIEW : Adrian Gostuski, CEO Of FIMBank
AQ
2021FIMBANK P L C : Change in Senior Management
PU
2021FIMBank p.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021FIMBANK P L C : Appointment of Chairman and Vice Chairman
PU
2021FIMBANK P L C : Approval of Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
2021FIMBANK P L C : Notice of Board Meeting
PU
2021FIMBANK P L C : ''s Fitch Rating
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,91 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,57x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 -13,1x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart FIMBANK P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
FIMBank p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Alejandro Gostuski Chief Executive Officer
Juraj Beno Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John Carmel Grech Non-Executive Chairman
Gilbert Coleiro Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Howard Gaunt Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIMBANK P.L.C.-35.29%115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.01%386 697
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.96%315 900
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.7.95%255 091
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.96%188 274
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.92%184 073