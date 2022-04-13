FIMBank p l c : Notification of the Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16 et seq. in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as may be amended from time to time.

Quote

FIMBank announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 at its head office situated at Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial & Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St. Julian's STJ 3155, Malta. Given the continued risks and concerns associated with the pandemic, the Bank considers it prudent and in the interests of health and safety to proceed with holding the AGM remotely. Shareholders are entitled and encouraged to participate in and vote at the AGM by submitting a Form of Proxy appointing the Chairman of the AGM and indicating how the Chairman is to vote on each resolution put to the meeting. The form of Proxy duly completed and signed must be sent to the Office of the Company Secretary, FIMBank p.l.c., Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial & Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St. Julian's STJ 3155, Malta, by hand or by using the self-addressed envelope. You may also send this form of Proxy by electronic means, in which case kindly contact the Company Secretary on e-mail address: csec@fimbank.com who would advise you on the procedure to be adopted in this case. Form of Proxy sent either by hand, by mail or by electronic means must reach the Company Secretary by not later than, 5 p.m. on Monday, 13 June 2022.

Shareholders wishing to ask any questions pertinent and related to the items on the agenda of the AGM to be circulated in due course may do so in advance, by sending such questions in writing to the Office of the Company Secretary by hand or by postal mail or by e-mail to the above-mentioned addresses to be received also no later than (i.e. 5:00 p.m. of Sunday, 12 June 2022). The Bank shall provide an answer to the questions on its website within 48 hours from the termination of the AGM. More information relating to the AGM will be announced at a later date. Shareholders on the Bank's Register at the Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) as at close of trading of 15 May 2022 (the Record Date, the last trading date being 13 May 2022, will receive notice of the AGM together with accompanying documentation. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 are available on the Bank's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/financial-information.

Furthermore, pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules, a Shareholder or Shareholders holding not less than 5% of the voting issued share capital of the Bank may:

(i) Request the Bank to include items on the agenda of the Meeting, provided that each item is accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be adopted at the same Meeting; and

(ii) Table draft resolutions for items included in the agenda of the Meeting.

The request to put items on the agenda of the Meeting or the draft resolution shall be submitted to the Bank in hard copy form or in electronic form to csec@fimbank.com by 29 April 2022 and shall be authenticated by the person or persons making it. The Bank will not entertain any requests by shareholders after 29 April 2022.

Further information relating to the Meeting will be announced at a later date and published in the Investor Relations section of the Bank's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/shareholder-services.

Unquote

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary 13 April 2022