FIMBank p l c : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st December 2022

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank")

The Board of Directors of FIMBank met in Malta on Wednesday 22 March 2023, and approved the Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The Bank's ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements has been made available for public viewing on the Company's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/financial-information.

The ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 can be viewed on the Malta Stock Exchange Website (the official appointed mechanism) at https://borzamalta.com.mt/.

The Directors' Declaration is being attached to this Company Announcement.

The Board of Directors resolved that the Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements be submitted for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, which shall be held in Malta on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

22 March 2023