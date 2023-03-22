Advanced search
    FIM   MT0000180100

FIMBANK P.L.C.

(FIM)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-15
0.1900 USD   -12.04%
12:03pFimbank P L C : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st December 2022
PU
03/06Fimbank P L C : Notification of the Annual General Meeting
PU
02/21Fimbank P L C : Board Meeting to Approve 2022 Audited Accounts
PU
FIMBank p l c : Publication of the Annual Financial Report for the period ending 31st December 2022

03/22/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by FIMBank p.l.c. ("FIMBank" or the "Bank") pursuant to the Malta Financial Services Authority Capital Markets Rules 5.16 et seq., in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as may be amended from time to time.

The Board of Directors of FIMBank met in Malta on Wednesday 22 March 2023, and approved the Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. The Bank's ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements has been made available for public viewing on the Company's website at https://www.fimbank.com/en/financial-information.

The ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' Declaration on ESEF Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 can be viewed on the Malta Stock Exchange Website (the official appointed mechanism) at https://borzamalta.com.mt/.

The Directors' Declaration is being attached to this Company Announcement.

The Board of Directors resolved that the Bank's Annual Report and Financial Statements be submitted for approval by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, which shall be held in Malta on Thursday, 4 May 2023.

Andrea Batelli

Company Secretary

22 March 2023

FIMBank plc published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 16:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 39,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,84 M - -
Net cash 2021 93,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,3 M 99,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 324
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart FIMBANK P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
FIMBank p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian Alejandro Gostuski Chief Executive Officer
Juraj Beno Group Chief Financial Officer
John Carmel Grech Non-Executive Chairman
Gilbert Coleiro Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Thomas B. Dodd Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIMBANK P.L.C.0.00%99
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.65%384 255
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.68%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%220 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.81%145 342
