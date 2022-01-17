Log in
    FIN   AU0000009425

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(FIN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 06:07:43 pm
0.037 AUD   +2.78%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fin Resources : Application for quotation of securities - FIN

01/17/2022 | 05:35pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FIN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

333,333

17/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25009121644

1.3

ASX issuer code

FIN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FINAF : OPTION EXPIRING 05-JUL-2026 EX $0.00001

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FIN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

333,333

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/1/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

17/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

333,333



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00001000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fin Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 22:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,88 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2021 5,04 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,0 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brian Talbot Technical Director
Jason Anthony Bontempo Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Jon Mottram Non-Executive Director
Ryan de Franck Non-Executive Director
Aaron Dean Bertolatti Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIN RESOURCES LIMITED33.33%14
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.21%12 334
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED14.52%10 271
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.7.24%8 110
HECLA MINING COMPANY-2.68%2 734
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-6.52%2 192