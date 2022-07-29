Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Fin Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    FIN   AU0000009425

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(FIN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:52 2022-07-29 am EDT
0.0150 AUD    0.00%
05/30Ryan de Franck Resigns as Non-Executive Director of Fin Resources Limited
CI
04/28FIN RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
03/04Atul Acquires Remaining Stake in Ready-Mix Concrete Maker Osia Infrastructures
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fin Resources : Application for quotation of securities - FIN

07/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday July 29, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FIN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,000,000

29/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FIN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25009121644

1.3

ASX issuer code

FIN

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

29/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Jan-2022 15:50

New - Proposed issue of securities - FIN

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

2,000,000 ORD

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

FIN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/7/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

2,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

As part of the remuneration package for the Company's Managing Director.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

30,000.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fin Resources Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,88 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,04 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -15,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,36 M 5,83 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,6%
Chart FIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fin Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gautam Varma Managing Director & Director
Brian Talbot Technical Director
Jason Anthony Bontempo Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon Jon Mottram Non-Executive Director
Aaron Dean Bertolatti Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIN RESOURCES LIMITED-40.74%6
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.48%9 027
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-19.21%6 775
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.53%6 417
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-1.34%705
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-26.26%448