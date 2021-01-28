Fin Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY REPORT
The Board of Fin Resources Limited (ASX: FIN) (Fin or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2020, along with the Appendix 5B for the same period.
McKenzie Springs Project
The Company completed its Farm-In right as per the Heads of Agreement ("Agreement") with Sammy Resources Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Cazaly Resources Limited
ASX:CAZ), to earn an additional 19% in Exploration Licence 80/4808, This completes the Farm-In stage of the agreement where FIN now holds a 70% interest and CAZ a 30% interest in the McKenzie Springs Project (refer to Figure 2). Each party will now be required to contribute to future exploration expenditure according to their interest.
Fin completed its maiden diamond drilling program at the McKenzie Springs Project during the quarter. The program included three diamond drill holes for a total of 947.9m (refer Table 1). The drillholes were designed to intersect modelled strong high priority conductors defined from Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysical surveys.
Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying was completed on the drillholes post drilling. Results from the DHEM survey will be assessed in conjunction with pending assay and petrological results and, completed geological and structural logging to determine future exploration programs. Final assay results are due in February.
The source of the conductive anomaly targeted by FNDD001 was not intersected within the drillhole and is yet to be identified. FNDD002 intersected foliation disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralisation (pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pentlandite sulphides), brecciated quartz veining within sheared anorthosite and amphibolite from 277.25m (refer to Figure 1). This intersection in FNDD002 corresponds to the electromagnetic (EM) conductor identified at this location.
A two-metre interval (from 75.9m) in FNDD003 which intercepted a foliated sedimentary granulite with 25% visual disseminated sulphides is considered to be the source of the conductive anomaly which was targeted by this drill hole.
Table 1: McKenzie Springs Project Drillhole Details
|
Hole ID
|
East
|
North
|
RL
|
Depth
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(°)
|
(°)
|
FNDD001
|
383490
|
8066500
|
333
|
493.1
|
340
|
-60
|
FNDD002
|
383145
|
8066288
|
338
|
324.8
|
327.5
|
-54
|
FNDD003
|
384310
|
8066805
|
322
|
130.0
|
300
|
-60
Refer to the Company's announcement Semi-Massive Sulphides intersected at McKenzie Springs Nickel Project dated 26 October 2020 for further details on the drilling program and results.
ASX Release
29 January 2021
Corporate Directory
Non-Executive Director
Jason Bontempo
Non-Executive Director
Simon Mottram
Non-Executive Director
Andrew Radonjic
Company Secretary
Aaron Bertolatti
Registered Office
35 Richardson Street West Perth WA 6005
info@finresources.com.au
www.finresources.com.au
Figure 1 | Diamond drill core from McKenzie Springs A) FNDD002 semi-massive to foliation disseminated sulphides from 276m B) FNDD002 semi-massive sulphides C) FNDD002 breccia textured sulphide (pyrrhotite-pyrite-chalcopyrite) at 278m
Figure 2 | Location Map
Sentinel Project
No field work was undertaken during the December Quarter.
South Big Bell Project
No field work was undertaken during the December Quarter
Financial Commentary
The Quarterly Cashflow Report (Appendix SB) for the period ending 31 December 2020 provides an overview of the Company's financial activities. The Company is in a strong financial position with $2.9 million in cash at the end of the quarter. This will be sufficient to fund corporate costs well into 2021 and also facilitate completion of the drilling program at the McKenzie Springs Project.
Payments for administration and corporate costs amounted to $110K and related to costs for and associated with director's fees, listing and compliance, legal fees and consulting fees. The aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in the current quarter cash flows from operating activities was $44.9k (refer to Table 2).
- Ends -
Authorised for release by: Jason Bontempo - Non-Executive Director
For further information contact:
Jason Bontempo
Non-Executive Director
Ph: +61 8 6117 0453
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results and other technical information complies with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and has been compiled and assessed under the supervision of Ms Felicity Repacholi-Muir, an independent consultant to the Company. Ms Felicity Repacholi-Muir is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. She has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code. Ms Repacholi-Muir consents to the inclusion in this announcement of that matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
Table 2: Payments to Related Parties of the Entity and their Associates
|
Item
|
Current
|
Previous
|
|
Quarter (A$)
|
Quarter (A$)
|
Directors' Remuneration
|
|
|
Non-Executive Director Fees and Superannuation
|
29,855
|
24,855
|
Company Secretarial and CFO Fees
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Total payments to related parties of the entity and their associates
|
44,855
|
39,855
Table 3: FIN Resources Limited Tenements
|
Tenement
|
Location
|
Area
|
Structure
|
Australia
|
|
|
|
E80/4808
|
Western Australia
|
134km2
|
70%
|
E20/900
|
Western Australia
|
50km2
|
51%
|
E28/2652
|
Western Australia
|
44km2
|
51%
km2 - Square Kilometres
Changes during the December 2020 Quarter:
FIN earned an additional 19% interest (total 70%) in Exploration Licence 80/4808 during the quarter.
About Fin Resources Limited
Fin Resources Limited is an Australian based resources company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: FIN). The Company's projects comprise exploration licences covering ground located in Western Australia, which the Company intends to explore for gold, base metals and graphite (refer to Figure 3).
The McKenzie Springs Project is located within the Kimberley Region of Western Australia, 85km north-east of the township of Halls Creek. The Project covers an area of approximately 134km2 including identified nickel, copper, cobalt and graphite occurrences. The McKenzie Springs Project is considered prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu sulphide and PGE mineralisation.
The Sentinel Project is located 130km east-northeast of the township of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The Project covers an area of approximately 44km2. The Sentinel Project is positioned in a prospective location in terms of regional geological and mineralisation setting, located in the Eastern Goldfields Province within the southern Laverton Tectonic Zone, a regional shear/fault system that extends as a set of NNE and NNW trending structures from Laverton towards the Pinjin area. The Sentinel Project is considered prospective for gold.
The South Big Bell Project is located 25km west of the township of Cue in the Murchison Goldfields, Western Australia. The Project covers an area of approximately 50km2. The South Big Bell Project covers the southern extensions of the greenstone belt and shear zone that hosts the Big Bell Gold Deposit.
