Fin Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

DECEMBER 2020 QUARTERLY REPORT

The Board of Fin Resources Limited (ASX: FIN) (Fin or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2020, along with the Appendix 5B for the same period.

McKenzie Springs Project

The Company completed its Farm-In right as per the Heads of Agreement ("Agreement") with Sammy Resources Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Cazaly Resources Limited

ASX:CAZ), to earn an additional 19% in Exploration Licence 80/4808, This completes the Farm-In stage of the agreement where FIN now holds a 70% interest and CAZ a 30% interest in the McKenzie Springs Project (refer to Figure 2). Each party will now be required to contribute to future exploration expenditure according to their interest.

Fin completed its maiden diamond drilling program at the McKenzie Springs Project during the quarter. The program included three diamond drill holes for a total of 947.9m (refer Table 1). The drillholes were designed to intersect modelled strong high priority conductors defined from Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysical surveys.

Downhole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveying was completed on the drillholes post drilling. Results from the DHEM survey will be assessed in conjunction with pending assay and petrological results and, completed geological and structural logging to determine future exploration programs. Final assay results are due in February.

The source of the conductive anomaly targeted by FNDD001 was not intersected within the drillhole and is yet to be identified. FNDD002 intersected foliation disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralisation (pyrrhotite-chalcopyrite-pentlandite sulphides), brecciated quartz veining within sheared anorthosite and amphibolite from 277.25m (refer to Figure 1). This intersection in FNDD002 corresponds to the electromagnetic (EM) conductor identified at this location.

A two-metre interval (from 75.9m) in FNDD003 which intercepted a foliated sedimentary granulite with 25% visual disseminated sulphides is considered to be the source of the conductive anomaly which was targeted by this drill hole.

Table 1: McKenzie Springs Project Drillhole Details

Hole ID East North RL Depth Azimuth Dip (m) (m) (m) (m) (°) (°) FNDD001 383490 8066500 333 493.1 340 -60 FNDD002 383145 8066288 338 324.8 327.5 -54 FNDD003 384310 8066805 322 130.0 300 -60

Refer to the Company's announcement Semi-Massive Sulphides intersected at McKenzie Springs Nickel Project dated 26 October 2020 for further details on the drilling program and results.