Fin Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B

The Board of Fin Resources Limited (ASX: FIN) (Fin or the Company) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2021, along with the Appendix 5B for the same period.

Positive Sol Mar Scoping Study

Fin Resources announced the results of a positive Scoping Study on its 80%-owned North Onslow Solar Salt Project in the Pilbara region, Western Australia. The project was renamed the Sol Mar Project ("Sol Mar" or the "Project") to reflect the broader strategy of

producing a range of green products from seawater using renewable energy.

The highly compelling potential economics demonstrated Sol Mar's world class potential with further studies to commence and results reported progressively. The project is based on using 100% renewable energy and producing green products. All proposed products have substantial existing markets and can be produced under current Mining Act legislation.

The positive Scoping Study results are to be used to accelerate the partnering strategy.

World Class Renewable Energy Potential

A leading independent renewable energy consultant was engaged by FIN to assess the potential for wind and or solar power generation and confirmed the multi gigawatt potential of FIN's 905km2 strategic tenure position at the North Onslow project area in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

The total solar resource was estimated to be substantial at 60 GW with the total wind esource estimated at 15 GW. Of this, 29 GW and 8 GW respectively is outside of the proposed development footprint of a 5.4 Mtpa solar salt field and could be utilised for the generation of considerable surplus green power for additional uses.

FIN's strategy is not to become a large-scale energy producer but to partner with an established renewable energy project developer for the supply of renewable energy at the North Onslow project area.

Initial discussions have indicated there is potentially strong interest from a broad range of groups seeking this type of opportunity.

Board Changes

Mr. Brian Talbot was appointed to the Board of Directors as a Technical Director on 30 November 2021. Mr Andrew Radonjic stood down as Non-Executive Director.

Subsequent to end of the December Quarter, the Company announced the appointment of Mr. Gautam Varma as the Managing Director of the Company effective 17 January 2022. Mr. Varma is a veteran of the mining industry having held senior roles at BHP (ASX:BHP), Illuka Resources (ASX: ILU), Xstrata and, most recently as the Chief Representative for Europe, India and South East Asia at Fortescue Metals Group (ASX: FMG). Mr Simon Mottram also resigned as Non-Executive Director.