FINABLR PLC

(FIN)
Finablr : Troubled payments firm Finablr gets takeover bid from Prism

10/06/2020 | 03:05am EDT

(Reuters) - Finablr said on Tuesday technology and software solutions firm Prism Advance Solutions has made a takeover offer for the UK-listed payments group that includes restructuring and settlement of its debts, but gave no further details on the bid size.

The proposed deal would provide working capital for Finablr and its subsidiaries and Prism will restructure the company's board. Finablr said it would negotiate a share purchase agreement with Prism.

"After months of hard work under very trying liquidity conditions compounded by the impact of the coronavirus on our operations, I am excited to now go forward with Prism," Finablr Chief Executive Officer Bhairav Trivedi said.

The bid, approved by the Finablr board, comes after a tumultuous time that saw the company warn it might have nearly $1 billion more in debt than what it reported before, while British tax authorities suspended business registrations of two of its units.

Finablr's founder and Indian billionaire BR Shetty stepped down as co-chairman in August, as some of the companies backed by him came under severe financial strain after it emerged earlier in the year they had undisclosed debt and alleged fraudulent transactions.

Finablr eventually flagged in March that it was preparing for potential insolvency.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 29,1 M - -
Net income 2018 -38,9 M - -
Net cash 2018 68,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 5,38 M 5,45 M -
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FINABLR PLC
Duration : Period :
Finablr PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,14 $
Last Close Price 0,01 $
Spread / Highest target 14 774%
Spread / Average Target 14 774%
Spread / Lowest Target 14 774%
Managers
NameTitle
Bhairav Trivedi Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hardwick Tomalin Chairman
Mehul Desai Group Chief Technology Officer
Robert Douglas Dowie Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Julian Wynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINABLR PLC0.00%5
SQUARE, INC.189.19%80 244
FISERV, INC.-12.81%67 514
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-3.31%52 822
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.96%20 082
AFTERPAY LIMITED171.58%16 240
