Finablr names new CEO ahead of takeover by Israeli-UAE consortium

Miller will replace Trivedi, who was in the position since April, on Jan. 1, the company said. Miller, who joined Finablr in 2019 from Deloitte, is currently the group's human resources director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Finablr is selling its entire business and operations to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties.

