FINABLR PLC

FINABLR PLC

(FIN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/16 04:02:03 am
11.025 GBX   -5.20%
03:16aFinablr names new CEO ahead of takeover by Israeli-UAE consortium
RE
03:04aFINABLR : CEO of Scandal-Hit Finablr Resigns; Successor Named
MT
12/17Embattled Finablr to Sell to Prism Group Affiliate for $1
MT
Summary 
Summary

Finablr names new CEO ahead of takeover by Israeli-UAE consortium

12/29/2020 | 03:16am EST
(Reuters) - Finablr Plc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Bhairav Trivedi would step down from his role and be replaced by Robert Miller, just weeks after the payments firm agreed to be bought by an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium.

Miller will replace Trivedi, who was in the position since April, on Jan. 1, the company said. Miller, who joined Finablr in 2019 from Deloitte, is currently the group's human resources director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Finablr is selling its entire business and operations to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties.

(This story corrects syntax in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
