Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Finance Assistance Management
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAM   BG1100008181

FINANCE ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT

(FAM)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-29
2.760 BGN   +6.15%
11:23aFinance Assistance Management : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finance Assistance Management : Invitation and materials for a GSM

02/08/2023 | 11:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 08.02.2023 10:05:30 (local time)

Company: Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia (FAMB)
ABV Investments EOOD, as a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Finance Assistance Management SPV (FAMB), ISIN BG2100019210, appointed a General Meeting of Bondholders on 27 February 2023 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 8 Vrabcha St. under the following agenda:
- Adoption of a decision to change the interest rate of the bond issue
Draft resolution: Changing the interest rate on the bond as of 17 June 2023 to a floating annual interest rate equal to the 6-month EURIBOR plus 2.50%, but not less than 3.25% and not more than 6.00% p.a.
- Giving consent to carry out the relevant changes in the insurance policy serving as collateral for the bond loan of Finance Assistance Management SPV to reflect the changes in the applicable interest rate for the bond, ISIN BG2100019210
- Adoption of a decision to change the maximum value of the liabilities to assets (L/A) ratio, which the issuer has undertaken to maintain
- In the lack of quorum, the GMB will be held on 14 March 2023 at 10:00 am, same place and agenda.
The right to participate in the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100019210, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).
The invitation to the GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Finance Assistance Management ADSITS published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 16:22:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINANCE ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT
11:23aFinance Assistance Management : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Financial and other reports (Quarterly report of a bond is..
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Registration of financial instruments
PU
2022Finance Assistance Management : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
More news
Chart FINANCE ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Finance Assistance Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINANCE ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT3.76%1
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.50%10 612
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.43%5 617
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.34%3 957
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.31%3 888
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND8.69%3 857