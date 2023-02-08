Finance Assistance Management : Invitation and materials for a GSM

08.02.2023 10:05:30 (local time)

Company: Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia (FAMB)

ABV Investments EOOD, as a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Finance Assistance Management SPV (FAMB), ISIN BG2100019210, appointed a General Meeting of Bondholders on 27 February 2023 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 8 Vrabcha St. under the following agenda:

- Adoption of a decision to change the interest rate of the bond issue

Draft resolution: Changing the interest rate on the bond as of 17 June 2023 to a floating annual interest rate equal to the 6-month EURIBOR plus 2.50%, but not less than 3.25% and not more than 6.00% p.a.

- Giving consent to carry out the relevant changes in the insurance policy serving as collateral for the bond loan of Finance Assistance Management SPV to reflect the changes in the applicable interest rate for the bond, ISIN BG2100019210

- Adoption of a decision to change the maximum value of the liabilities to assets (L/A) ratio, which the issuer has undertaken to maintain

- In the lack of quorum, the GMB will be held on 14 March 2023 at 10:00 am, same place and agenda.

The right to participate in the General Meeting of Bondholders will be entitled to all holders of bonds, ISIN BG2100019210, registered with the central securities register five (5) days before the GMB date (Record Date).

The invitation to the GMB is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

