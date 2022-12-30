Advanced search
    FAM   BG1100008181

FINANCE ASSISTANCE MANAGEMENT

(FAM)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-20
2.500 BGN    0.00%
01:01pFinance Assistance Management : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
12/29Finance Assistance Management : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
12/19Finance Assistance Management : Coupon Payment
PU
Finance Assistance Management : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

12/30/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 30.12.2022 13:29:36 (local time)

Company: Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia (FAM)
The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Finance Assistance Management SPV dated 30 December 2022 has passed the following resolution:
- Election of a registered auditor for 2022
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Finance Assistance Management ADSITS published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 18:00:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
