29.12.2023 14:21:16 (local time)

Company: Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia (FAM)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Finance Assistance Management SPV dated 29 December 2023 passed the following resolutions:

- Election of a registered auditor for 2023

- Re-election of the Audit Committee members for a new mandate and fixing their remuneration

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors

- Determination of the guarantee for the management to the members of the Board of Directors

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

