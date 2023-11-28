Publication of the invitation for a GSM 28.11.2023 09:59:33 (local time)
Company: Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia (FAM)
Finance Assistance Management SPV presented a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 29 December 2023 at 10:00 am.
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.
