Finance Assistance Management ADSITS is a Bulgaria based company, which runs its activities and operate as a special purpose investment company, meaning investment of funds raised through the issuance of securities in receivables. The subject of the Company's activity is investing the cash collected through issuance of securities, in receivables, purchase and sale of receivables, as well as the performance of other commercial activities directly related to the purchase and sale of receivables. The company has no registered branches in the Bulgaria and abroad and is a public company within the meaning of the Public Securities Act, whose shares are traded on stock exchange BSE AD with stock code FAW.

Sector Closed End Funds