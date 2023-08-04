Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-08-04T08:49:06.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action Execution of the delayed interest payment
Effective from 2023-08-04T08:42:06.Z
Effective to 2023-08-07T06:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Finance Assistance Management SPV-Sofia
Issuer 894500D1M53T2HYX6A52
Instrument identifier BG2100019210
Instrument full name Finance Assistance SPV bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Finance Assistance Management ADSITS published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 08:59:09 UTC.