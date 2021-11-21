Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  5. Finance House P.J.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FH   AEF000401016

FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.

(FH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finance House P J S C : Investment Grade ...

11/21/2021 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finance House's Investment Grade Credit Ratings Reaffirmed with a Stable Outlook

Abu Dhabi - November 21, 2021 - Finance House PJSC (FH)'s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) at "A3" and Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) at "BBB-" were both reaffirmed with a stable outlook by Capital Intelligence (CI), the international credit rating agency.

Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, commented: "We are very proud of the reaffirmation of our Investment Grade Short Term and Long Term Foreign Currency Ratings with a stable outlook. This independent confirmation is continuous proof of our business model's resilience and execution capabilities that have yielded consistent results, despite the ongoing challenges of our business environment and economic conditions."

Alqubaisi added: "We sincerely believe that this is a stepping stone to a successful future of growth and continued accomplishments".

T.K. Raman, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are happy to maintain our Investment Grade Credit Ratings intact with a stable outlook. Over the past 12 months, Finance House's experienced senior management team created and implemented targeted business strategies with clear policies and procedures covering all major business segments of the FH Group, making way for new relationships founded on the basis of superior product and service quality".

According to CI, the ratings are supported by a strong capital base, satisfactory capital ratios and generally good liquidity ratios that result from a strong deposit base, which continues to largely fund the loan portfolio, despite reliance on borrowed funds having increased. Operating profitability is also good, but a high cost of credit has kept profitability modest at the Net level. The ratings are also supported by a strong and experienced management team comprising seasoned bankers.

About Finance House:

Finance House PJSC is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered finance company that was established on 13 March 2004 and commenced its operations on 18 July 2004.

The principal activities of the Company are commercial and retail financing, financial services and investments. The Company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The major shareholders of Finance House include a number of prominent UAE businessmen, high net worth individuals and dignitaries.

Finance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Exchange under the ticker symbol FH and is categorized as a "Grade One" company by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA).

Finance House is rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

For further information, kindly contact:

Wissam Farran - Group Head

Group Corporate Communications

Finance House PJSC

Tel: +971 2 6194893

Fax: +971 2 6315806

Email: wissam.f@fh.ae

www.FH.ae

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 10:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.
05:34aFINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Investment Grade ...
PU
11/04Finance House P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
08/10Finance House P.J.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/18FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C. (ADX : FH) announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its issued share ..
CI
07/18Finance House P.J.S.C. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/06Finance House P.J.S.C. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Quarter ..
CI
02/14Finance House P.J.S.C. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended Decembe..
CI
01/27FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Insurance House Offers 35% Discount on ...
PU
01/17FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Launches “Al Rabeh ...
PU
2020Finance House P.J.S.C. Announces Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 205 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net Debt 2020 345 M 94,0 M 94,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -82,9x
Yield 2020 0,55%
Capitalization 553 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Finance House P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raman Tirunelveli Kuppuswamy CEO, CFO & Director
Khaled Abdulla Juma Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Ahmad Obaid Humaid Al-Mazrooei Director
Mohammed Abdullah Jumaa Al-Qubaisi Vice Chairman
Abdullah Ali Ibrahim Al-Saadi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.-2.63%151
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED41.46%60 663
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL37.94%26 203
ORIX CORPORATION47.87%24 669
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED32.42%8 660
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED78.53%8 199