Finance House P J S C : Investment Grade ...

Finance House's Investment Grade Credit Ratings Reaffirmed with a Stable Outlook

Abu Dhabi - November 21, 2021 - Finance House PJSC (FH)'s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) at "A3" and Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) at "BBB-" were both reaffirmed with a stable outlook by Capital Intelligence (CI), the international credit rating agency.

Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Founder of Finance House, commented: "We are very proud of the reaffirmation of our Investment Grade Short Term and Long Term Foreign Currency Ratings with a stable outlook. This independent confirmation is continuous proof of our business model's resilience and execution capabilities that have yielded consistent results, despite the ongoing challenges of our business environment and economic conditions."

Alqubaisi added: "We sincerely believe that this is a stepping stone to a successful future of growth and continued accomplishments".

T.K. Raman, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are happy to maintain our Investment Grade Credit Ratings intact with a stable outlook. Over the past 12 months, Finance House's experienced senior management team created and implemented targeted business strategies with clear policies and procedures covering all major business segments of the FH Group, making way for new relationships founded on the basis of superior product and service quality".

According to CI, the ratings are supported by a strong capital base, satisfactory capital ratios and generally good liquidity ratios that result from a strong deposit base, which continues to largely fund the loan portfolio, despite reliance on borrowed funds having increased. Operating profitability is also good, but a high cost of credit has kept profitability modest at the Net level. The ratings are also supported by a strong and experienced management team comprising seasoned bankers.

About Finance House:

Finance House PJSC is an Abu Dhabi - headquartered finance company that was established on 13 March 2004 and commenced its operations on 18 July 2004.

The principal activities of the Company are commercial and retail financing, financial services and investments. The Company is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The major shareholders of Finance House include a number of prominent UAE businessmen, high net worth individuals and dignitaries.

Finance House is listed on the Abu Dhabi Exchange under the ticker symbol FH and is categorized as a "Grade One" company by the Emirates Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA).

Finance House is rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

For further information, kindly contact:

Wissam Farran - Group Head

Group Corporate Communications

Finance House PJSC

Tel: +971 2 6194893

Fax: +971 2 6315806

Email: wissam.f@fh.ae

www.FH.ae