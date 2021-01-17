Log in
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  Finance House P.J.S.C.    FH   AEF000401016

FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.

(FH)
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange - 01/14
1.8 AED   -2.70%
Finance House P J S C : Launches “Al Rabeh ...

01/17/2021 | 02:32am EST
Abu Dhabi - 17 January 2021 - Finance House announced the launch of 'Al Rabeh Business' to support local businesses, by offering a suite of products to simplify financial services and provide enhanced earnings, ease of use, and lightning speed turnaround times.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Abdulla Alqubaisi, Chairman of Finance House, said: 'Today, we are happy to introduce Al Rabeh Business. This suite of products reflects our commitment to maintain continuous provision of innovative, flexible, fast, and diversified solutions that reinforce the growth and sustainability of local business.'

Alqubaisi added: 'Local businesses are at the top of Finance House's priorities, and that is why this range of offered products helps in opening term deposits, issuing letters of guarantee, and simplifying payroll processes.'

Alqubaisi concluded: 'At Finance House, we understand our clients' needs, and we continue to empower businesses and companies by offering them more diversified products that provide adequate financial resources for growth, especially during these challenging economic times.'

Finance House has a network of branches spread across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. In the fourth quarter of last year, Finance House was rated BBB- long-term and A3 short-term, both with Stable Outlook by Capital Intelligence.

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 07:31:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
