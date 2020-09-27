Finance House P J S C : launches its Digital ...

Abu Dhabi - 27 September 2020 - Finance House (PJSC) announced the launch of its new Digital Remittance Service, which allows customers to send money easier and faster to anywhere in the world.

Amir Gamal, Head of Consumer Financial Services at Finance House said: 'We are delighted to launch the new Digital Remittance Service to transfer money, locally or internationally'.

He added: 'This in-app remittance service allows customers to transfer money without wasting their time, waiting at exchange houses.'

The new service comes in line with Finance House's vision of seeking new opportunities to improve its online services, in order to achieve its ultimate goal of accelerating pace towards digital transformation.