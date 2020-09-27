Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  >  Finance House P.J.S.C.    FH   AEF000401016

FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.

(FH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finance House P J S C : launches its Digital ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 05:15am EDT

Abu Dhabi - 27 September 2020 - Finance House (PJSC) announced the launch of its new Digital Remittance Service, which allows customers to send money easier and faster to anywhere in the world.

Amir Gamal, Head of Consumer Financial Services at Finance House said: 'We are delighted to launch the new Digital Remittance Service to transfer money, locally or internationally'.

He added: 'This in-app remittance service allows customers to transfer money without wasting their time, waiting at exchange houses.'

The new service comes in line with Finance House's vision of seeking new opportunities to improve its online services, in order to achieve its ultimate goal of accelerating pace towards digital transformation.

Disclaimer

Finance House PJSC published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 09:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.
05:15aFINANCE HOUSE P J S C : launches its Digital ...
PU
07/15FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : BoG to Pre-Finance Outstanding Salaries of Ex-Staff of M..
AQ
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Employs the AECB ...
PU
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : hosts donation boxes ...
PU
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Wins Employer's ...
PU
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Posts Upbeat FY 2016 ...
PU
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Investment Grade ...
PU
2017FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Extends its Reach to Al ...
PU
2016FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : offers 10% Cash Back on ...
PU
2016FINANCE HOUSE P J S C : Supports the UAE ...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 230 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net income 2019 13,6 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
Net cash 2019 161 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -55,3x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 475 M 129 M 129 M
EV / Sales 2018 -0,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Finance House P.J.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hamid Taylor General Manager
Mohammed Abdullah Jumaa Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Wael Ibrahim Group Chief Operating Officer
Raman Tirunelveli Kuppuswamy Group Chief Financial Officer
Ahmad Obaid Humaid Al-Mazrooei Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINANCE HOUSE P.J.S.C.-1.24%129
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%25 562
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-36.18%16 587
ORIX CORPORATION-24.10%16 216
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-30.19%14 676
ACOM CO., LTD.-11.47%6 525
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group